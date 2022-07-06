The Good Glamm Group announces international division & consolidation of its overall group structure

The Good Glamm Group consolidates overall group structure and announces plans to expand to the Middle East and Southeast Asia

The Good Glamm Group, South Asia’s largest content-creator-commerce beauty & personal care conglomerate announces its international division and unveils its overall group structure. This move reflects the Group’s focus on unlocking structural efficiencies while building revenue synergies as it consolidates the successful integration of its 11 acquisitions in the past year.

Led by Group Founder & CEO Darpan Sanghvi, Group Co-founders Priyanka Gill & Naiyya Saggi, the structure consolidates Good Glamm Group companies into independent Brands, Media and Creator divisions: Good Brands Co. led by Sukhleen Aneja; Good Media Co. led by Priyanka Gill and Good Creator Co. led by Sachin Bhatia along with the International Business division maximizing revenue potential for all beauty and personal care brands in the group. This consolidation unlocks structural efficiencies within each division while also driving cross-division revenue synergies, which will allow each division to be independently profitable.

The international division opens new markets for the Group’s brands and is being led by FMCG industry veteran Asad Raza Khan who has been appointed Global Commercial Officer, the Good Glamm Group. Asad has over 17 years of experience at Procter & Gamble with stints in London, Geneva, Dubai and South Asia. In his last role, Asad led and built Art of Shaving’s global business and operations outside of the USA. The Good Glamm Group has earmarked Rs. 100 crores investment for international expansion. Over the next 3 months, various brands of the Group will launch in international markets with top retailers both online & offline ensuring the right focus is given to each brand globally.

The Good Glamm Group comprises:

Good Brands Co led by Sukhleen Aneja, is India’s largest portfolio of DTC beauty and personal care brands: MyGlamm, St Botanica, The Moms Co, Organic Harvest, Sirona and BabyChakra. While horizontal functions are being centralized to unlock efficiencies, each brand has appointed a Chief Business Officer (CBO) with extensive brand management experience who is working with the founders of the brand. Over the next 2 – 3 years, as brand founders exit, the CBO will continue to lead their respective brand maintaining continuity and consistency. The Group’s brands will continue to leverage the content-creator moat to increase DTC revenues and leverage the offline distribution strengths of the Good Glamm Group. This strategy has resulted in a rapid scale up of new customers for each brand. Consequently, revenue for brands that have been integrated for 6 months within the Good Glamm Group ecosystem has grown 300% and brands that have been integrated for 3 months has grown 200%.



Good Media Co led by Priyanka Gill is one of India's largest digital media companies comprising POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini and BabyChakra. Each digital media platform has a unique user demographic. The four platforms continue to function independently with the back-end teams being centralized. They collaborate across lateral functions like data and growth to provide a richer experience for users on all platforms. With over 200 million users across digital media platforms, the Good Media Go. generates over 4.5 billion impressions. The Good Media Co platforms create engaging content and also amplify beauty and personal care brands within the Good Brands Co to their user bases. The Good Media Co also further magnifies the influencer reach and activations of Good Creator Co.

Good Creator Co led by Sachin Bhatia is India’s largest influencer platform and is an amalgamation of Plixxo, Winkl, Vidooly, Bulbul and MissMalini’s influencer and talent management division. As part of the consolidation – Plixxo, Winkl and Bulbul have come together to form the core of the Good Creator Co platform. Vidooly will continue to function independently as well as powering analytics for Good Creator Co. MissMalini’s talent management arm, IgniteEdge is now the Good Talent Network, a division of Good Creator Co. Tracking over 1.5 million influencers, the Good Creator Co provides a single integrated platform for creators to earn, learn and increase their follower base while also working with hundreds of external brands to power their influencer commerce campaigns. Importantly, the Good Creator Co provides a cost-effective platform to increase the reach and awareness of the brands of Good Brands Co driving revenues.

Speaking on the announcement, Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group commented “We are extremely excited to have Asad on board as we provide a common global sales and distribution platform for all the brands in our Group, a part of our efforts to create a consolidated Group Structure which allows not just for structural and cost efficiencies but also significant revenue synergy opportunities. With most of the Series D fundraising capital still in the bank, we have set ourselves an ambitious revenue run rate target of $400 million by March 2023 for the current organic business with a clear mandate to be profitable.”

Commenting on joining the international division “I am thrilled to join Good Glamm Group and build the international team from ground zero. The international division gives Good Brands Co. an opportunity for global growth leveraging the group’s content-creator-commerce moat as well as the central infrastructure for strong offline and online growth. We aspire to build our brands across offline channels, e-marketplaces, and DTC via leveraging the growth and digital marketing capabilities of the group already in place.” says Asad Raza Khan, Global Commercial Officer, The Good Glamm Group

Adding to this, Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, The Good Glamm Group further added “With the formation of the Good Brands Co, Good Media Co. and Good Creator Co. we are consolidating the overall structure of the Good Glamm Group to reflect our content-creator-commerce strategy. Core functions are being integrated between the various companies within each of the three divisions which has led to efficiencies through removal of role duplications and allows for each division to be independently profitable. We are super excited to build the Good Glamm Group as a global DTC house of brands, powered by content and creators.”

“As the Good Glamm Group we have a strong first-mover advantage. It has been amazing to see all the acquisitions integrate so well and our brands scale up. Our brands have grown significantly post acquisition. We continue to focus on generating brand love and are building out and further strengthening deeply engaged user communities across all divisions of the group”, added Naiyya Saggi, Co-Founder, The Good Glamm Group

With this announcement, the Good Glamm Group also confirms that it is in the last stage for the acquisition of social commerce company Bulbul, founded by Sachin Bhatia. Bulbul is India’s first live streaming video shopping app. Core-functionality of Bulbul will be added to the Good Creator Co. technology and product stack and the Bulbul brand will be sunsetted. Sachin Bhatia is joining the Good Glamm Group as the CEO of Good Creator Co.

