Twitter introduces Tamil Topics

Tamil Topics have been rolled out to 100% of Android, iOS and web users who have set Tamil as their primary language on Twitter.

Twitter announced Tamil Topics to make it easier for users to find the most relevant and interesting conversations in Tamil across literature, music, poetry, and much more. Tamil is the third most used language on the service in India. Tamil Topics will let people choose and personalize the content that they want to see on their Home Timeline whether it’s more Tweets on artists like Vijay, Rajinikanth, A R Rahman or sports teams like CSK. It will also help keep people abreast with what’s happening by recommending the content related to or similar to the interest, celebrity or even team they follow, including entertainment and sports news.

Tamil Topics is being launched for Android, iOS and web users who have Tamil set as their primary language. The launch follows Hindi Topics, which was introduced in 2020, and India-only experiences such as the Cricket Tab experiment and the Cricket Twitter – India Community.

Cheryl-Ann Couto, Head of Partners at Twitter India, shares, “Over the years, Twitter has broadened the scope and scale of real-time conversation and connection by providing greater possibilities for intimate and authentic interactions through features such as Spaces. In fact, Tamil audiences were early adopters of Spaces and to celebrate their enthusiasm we introduced a dedicated #TamilSpaces emoji. With Topics and #OnlyOnTwitter activations in Tamil, such as the recent #FanTweets video with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja (@ilaiyaraaja) and a ‘Voice Tweet from Rajnikanth’ on the occasion of #15YearsOfSivaji, we are bringing relevant and exclusive content to people respectively and trying to help them connect directly with the things that they care about as well as with one another. We are excited to support and elevate the incredible community that surrounds all things Tamil Twitter and see it grow further.”

தல, தளபதி, கிரிக்கெட், கவிதைகள் அது இதுன்னு டிவிட்டர்ல பேச பிடித்த எல்லா விஷயங்களையும் இனி சுலபமாக பார்க்கலாம் “Tamil Topics” இல்.



உங்கள் மனம்கவர்ந்த விஷயங்களை மிஸ் பண்ணாமல் இருக்க பிடித்தமான Topics ஐ Follow பண்ணுங்க. — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) July 20, 2022

Twitter first introduced Topics in 2019 and at the moment, there are more than 15,000 Topics available across 13 languages and approximately 280 million accounts follow at least one of these Topics.

Twitter Topics follow machine learning to find Tweets related to a specific subject. When you follow a Topic, you’ll see Tweets from a whole host of accounts that are experts, fans or just tend to talk about that thing a lot on Twitter.

Here’s how you can follow a Topic of your choice:

From your Home timeline:

Step 1: While scrolling through your Home timeline, we may suggest a Topic for you to follow

Step 2: Tap or click on the Follow button next to the suggested Topic to follow

From your Topics menu:

Step 1: Go to the more icon and tap or click on Topics

Step 2: A popup with options will appear

Step 3: Tap or click on Topics

Step 4: If you are following any Topics, they will appear here. You can select to follow more by clicking the Follow button. If you are not interested, you can select the button and those Topics will appear in the Not Interested category of Topics. You can always choose to follow these Topics if you change your mind.

