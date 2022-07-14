Warner Bros. Discovery announces new leadership team in India

General Manager Arjun Nohwar confirms key appointments for Network Distribution, Ad sales, and Content Clusters

Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled its new leadership team for South Asia. The business is led locally by Arjun Nohwar, General Manager – South Asia, and includes brands such as Discovery, HGTV, Eurosport, Cartoon Network, POGO, Discovery Kids, DC, and the discovery+ streaming service.

As part of today’s announcement, the following appointments are confirmed for South Asia:

Ruchir Jain is Head of Distribution & Eurosport and heads up the integrated network distribution function. Jain led the finance team at Discovery Network from 2018 to 2021, and then distribution. He continues to lead the Eurosport channel.

Tanaz Mehta is Head of Ad Sales, tasked with growing revenues across all networks in South Asia. Mehta is a seasoned sales leader with a deep expertise and nuanced understanding of the market.

Uttam Pal Singh is Head of Kids Cluster and tasked with developing a compelling content strategy for growth.In his previous capacity atDiscovery Kids, Singh led the team behind successful original IPs, including Little Singham and Fukrey Boyzzz. The combined Kids portfolio now includes Cartoon Network and POGO, in addition to Discovery Kids.

Sai Abhishek is Head of Factual & Lifestyle Cluster and will be responsible for delivering growth and profitability across the genre. Sai comes with a strong background of leading original productions, programming, and acquisitions.

Nohwar said: “With this exceptional new-look team, Warner Bros. Discovery is well-positioned to achieve our ambition of being the leading and most dynamic media company in the region. All our leaders are looking forward to working closely together across divisions as one united team.”

Nohwar also paid tribute to two outgoing executives who will be exiting the organisation. Rohit Khetarpal will be leaving the company after 14 years, having been a key member of the legacy WarnerMedia and Turner network distribution team.Abhishek Dutta also departs, having led the legacy WarnerMedia Kids team in South Asia, including programming strategy, acquisitions and original production.

Other lines of business, shared services and corporate functions that support the wider region will be announced at a later date.

Warner Bros. Discovery, a premier global media and entertainment company, offers audiences the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content, brands and franchises across television, film, streaming and gaming. The new company combines WarnerMedia’s premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s leading non-fiction and international entertainment and sports businesses.

