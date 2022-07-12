WhatsApp users can now react to messages using the array of Emojis available

WhatsApp made an update to their recent roll out; users of the app can now react to messages using any of the emojis available on the app

Last month WhatsApp introduced its newest feature where users could use emojis to react to messages. This initial update was only limited to a certain selected amount of emojis. But today, Mark Zuckerberg – CEO, Meta Platforms made an announcement sharing the news on his Instagram and the App’s Twitter handle, that the messaging app has updated its newest feature – users can now react to messages using any emoji from their entire selection.

Since you asked…



… all emoji Reactions are here! We’re feeling 🤩😎🙌🤸🎉💚 about it.



Starting to roll out now to Android and iOS pic.twitter.com/Opk7x0n0VP — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 11, 2022

To enable this feature, all the user has to do is click on the ‘+’ sign at the end of the reaction display and select their preferred choice of emoji. This new update will be effective from today onwards across Android and iOS devices on the latest and updated version of the App.

Additionaly, the update that has lined up perfectly with World Emoji Day, WhatsApp has teamed up with the creators of World Emoji Day, Emojipedia, to explain the meaning behind some of the reactions that the users might see from now on forward.

Speaking of which, Keith Broni, Editor In Chief of Emojipedia said, “Emojis are more popular today than ever before, and today’s expansion of WhatsApp Reactions is sure to propel their popularity to even greater heights. With over 3,600 possible new emoji options, we’re delighted to team up with WhatsApp today and use our expertise to address the hottest debates in emoji understanding.”

