YouTube expands PiP to more people and devices

The much-awaited functionality enabling users to stream YouTube while scrolling through or using other apps is now available to all users as a part of the expanded rollout, and users can watch videos in PiP mode.

Picture-in-Picture (PiP) is now available for YouTube on iPhone and iPad devices (running iOS and iPadOS 15.0 or higher) over the next several days.

YouTube recognized this has been a slow rollout for a highly requested feature and then facilitated the expanded rollout.

Picture-in-Picture (PiP) rollout & availability details:

Non-Premium Members: In the U.S., everyone using the YouTube app on iPhone and iPad will have access to PiP for non-music content. If you use an Android device, you already have this feature and will continue to.

Premium Members: Globally, all Premium members on iPhone and iPad will have access to PiP for all content (both music and non-music). To turn on the feature, go to Settings > General in your YouTube app and turn on Picture-in-picture. If you don’t turn on PiP, you’ll still be able to use background play by default (based on your feedback from our experiments)! Premium members with Android devices already have this feature and will continue to. Learn more about where Premium is available here.

With Picture-in-Picture (PiP): You can watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing other apps on your mobile device.

How to use it: Simply select a YouTube video to watch and then leave the YouTube app (by swiping up from the bottom of your screen or pressing the home button). The video will continue to play in a mini player, which you can move across your device’s screen as you use other apps.

