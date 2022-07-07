YouTube Updates: Analytics, Expiring Posts, & more

YouTube has announced the launch of a new feature in the testing phase, visual updates for YouTube analytics, along with new updates for creator channels.

The experiments and updates by YouTube have been announced by Creator Insider, the informal channel by YouTube, and may not be widely available currently.

YouTube Analytics

Creators and YouTube analysts can now explore audience behavior by tapping ‘See More’ on the audience tab on Studio Web. ‘New and returning viewer’ metrics are now available in the advanced mode of analytics. Analysts also have the option to export this data.

Shorts Analytics

Shorts Analytics in the main app has gone through a visual update, and now appears with a new design, chart colors, and fonts. The platform has added typical performance to charts in Studio and changed the design of buttons of the new Studio.

New Resource (Music Artists)

YouTube has updated its sites for songwriters, music artists, and producers and has added resources for them. Users can access these resources that are specifically tailor-made for all artists from the music industry.

Expiring Posts

YouTube is experimenting with a feature with posts for creators on Android. The experiment plays with the ephemeral format and enables creators to create posts that will expire after 24 or 72 hours. The feature is designed to enable creators to put pot posts that would only be available for a certain period of time, like an announcement of a discount on limited-edition merchandise.

