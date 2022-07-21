YouTube partners with Shopify & launches new features

The new partnership with Shopify will enable YouTube creators to access live shopping tools, that will enable their community of viewers to buy directly from a Live video.

The partnership and newly launched features have been driven by the notion of putting creator & viewer experience at the forefront of the shopping experience on YouTube, and creating an avenue based on the community relationship powered by Shopify.

According to a study that YouTube ran in partnership with Publicis and TalkShoppe, 89% of viewers agree that YouTube creators give recommendations they can trust. Therefore, YouTube has developed a viewer and creator experience supported with shopping.

YouTube is also launching a new shopping hub in the explore tab which will feature shoppable relevant content for viewers in India, the US, and Brazil, with additional countries to roll out later this year.

Additionally, YouTube is also making it easier for creators to build their own businesses, develop their products, connect and manage their stores on YouTube and present their products to their audience.

YouTube Studio’s ‘Shopping’ tab now also allows creators to easily manage how their products are tagged and appear across their channels. Additionally, all eligible creators can now access live shopping features like the ability to tag products to a live stream directly from the Live Control Room. Eligible creators can link their Shopify store to their YouTube channel.

Linked stores will display products across the YouTube platform through Shopify’s real-time inventory synced to the products displayed, so viewers would be informed about its availability or of it has gone out of stock.

Creators in the US can also enable onsite checkout so viewers can complete their purchases without leaving YouTube.

“Shopify is the commerce infrastructure of the internet, powering millions of independent businesses all over the world. We believe creators are the next generation of merchants, and YouTube has been a long-time leader in powering this new cohort of entrepreneurs. We’re excited to partner with YouTube, and help scale the creator economy into its next phase of growth”, said Kaz Nejatian, VP of Product at Shopify.

