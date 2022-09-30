Mumbai leg of ‘Creator Day’ 2022 by Meta concludes

The 2022 version of Creator Day will take place across 5 cities – Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Delhi –

Meta (formerly Facebook), today kicked off the 2022 edition of its ‘Creator Day’ to celebrate creators in India and recognize the way they push culture forward on Facebook and Instagram. The event was headlined by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, international creators Kili Paul (@kili_paul) and Daniel Mac (@itsdanielmac) , and Indian creators including Faisal Shaikh (@mr_faizu_07), Jannat Zubair (@jannatzubair29), Awez Darbar (@awez_darbar) and Saransh Goila.

‘Creator Day’ is Meta’s annual flagship event to celebrate creators, as they best reflect the way its platforms are used by people to share, express themselves and be entertained. The 2022 version of the event will take place across 5 cities – Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Delhi – and will be unique because of their scale and on-ground presence after 2 years due to the pandemic. It is also the first time, at Creator Day, that Meta provided the fans an opportunity to meet and interact with their favorite creators – a unique engagement aimed to strengthen their relationship.

The events are organized with the philosophy that creators learn the most from their peers, and so a lot of the dialogue is creator-led. For the event in Mumbai, creators such as Faisal Shaikh (@mr_faizu_07), Jannat Zubair (@jannatzubair29), Awez Darbar (@awez_darbar), Saransh Goila, Sakshi Shivdasani, Karan Sonawane (@focusedindian), Saurabh Ghadge (@saurabhghadge_vines) have been ambassadors for the event, with outdoor ads featuring them in different parts of Mumbai.

At the event in Mumbai, over 500 creators were in attendance, to hear the keynotes from Ajit Mohan, MD & VP, Facebook India (Meta) and Nicola Mendelsohn, VP, Global Business Group, Meta, see performances, including the one from actor Ranveer Singh, experience the content creation zones and all the other visual aspects of the event. Ajit Mohan, shared context and the aim with the investments made in the creator ecosystem in India. He said, “We are big fans of creators. Everything we do, all our products and features is based on one thought: how can we empower the people who have a story to tell, an insight to share, a song to dance to? Without a doubt, a key pillar of India’s new economy is going to be built and fuelled by people like you.”

He added, “Reels is an important product for the company and helps people around the world understand each other through the language of creativity. You may be a creator or an influencer but on Reels, we believe, you are on the journey to becoming a global icon.”

The event had an energetic and scintillating performance by actor Ranveer Singh, who also opened the event, and said, “You all have affected, shaped , molded… dare I say, become the culture! And you did it on your own merit! Whatever we have achieved in life, is on merit …with no handouts! There are millions and millions of young people whose lives you touch everyday. If I can leave you with one thing, don’t get into the numbers game. Create to express. Create for the joy of creating. Create to spread love and light.“

The event was attended by Tanzanian creator Kili Paul (@kili_paul), who has enamored India with his performances on Reels and made his first visit to the country. American creator Daniel Mac (@itsdanielmac) was also present, who’s best known for his ‘What do you do for a living’ series and has interviewed people ranging from American president Joe Biden, to American TV host Jay Leno.

