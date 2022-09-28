Prime Video unveils Prime Bae campaign ft Varun Dhawan

With Prime Bae, Prime Video aims to establish a humorous and tongue-in-cheek connect with the viewers, via Varun Dhawan.

Prime Video announced Varun Dhawan as the first Prime Bae. As #PrimeBae, Varun Dhawan will not only be the first (‘Before Anyone Else’) to get his hands on all the news and updates on upcoming Prime Video projects but will also ensure the legions of Prime Video fans are the first to get to know them.

Prime Bae is a step in Prime Video’s aim to build an even more personal and deeper relationship with its viewers by delighting fans who constantly seek the latest information on their favorite Amazon Originals & Exclusives. With Prime Bae the brand aims to establish a humorous and tongue-in-cheek connect with the viewers, via Varun Dhawan.

Talking about his new role as Prime Bae, Varun Dhawan said, “Actors often call their on-screen roles ‘challenging’, but trust me, my new real-life role as #PrimeBae is even more challenging. Let me tell you getting the andar ki khabar Before Anyone Else from Prime Video on their upcoming series and movies is an almost impossible task! But, as a Prime Video super-fan, I have accepted the challenge to uncover all the latest news from all the amazing series and movies in the works at Prime Video and share this information with my fans and content lovers across the world. To begin with, I can share with confidence that the first mazedar announcement I will make as Prime Video’s #PrimeBae next week will absolutely delight you.”

“Over the years, we have built a strong relationship with our customers, who now rely upon us as their trusted friend – one who encourages, inspires, motivates, and can be relied upon to entertain at all times,” said Sushant Sreeram, Head of SVOD Business, Prime Video, India. “We see customers’ love and appreciation for us in their enthusiasm and inquisitiveness in knowing more about our upcoming shows and movies. With Varun as our first-ever #PrimeBae, we aim to build an even more tight-knit community of super-fans, taking them deeper and helping them experience the inner world of Prime Video. Our shows and movies aim to entertain and immerse audiences in their world – why should the latest news on them not be entertaining too? And what better way to kick-start Prime Bae’s journey than with one of India’s favourite actors, Varun Dhawan. His humor and style are sure to make this an interesting ride.”

Prime Video has released three films so far, each playing on Prime Video and Varun Dhawan’s digital and social media platforms.

Indian filmmaker and screenwriter, Vasan Bala, who has directed the films said, “Who doesn’t want the inside information on the series and movies they love? The concept of Prime Bae leverages this insight and invites viewers to be a part of the Prime Video universe, along with one of their favourite actors, Varun Dhawan. Always a friend of the audience, his charming and lovable personality comes alive in the films, while his natural humour and energy elevates an inherently unique concept. Imagine your favourite movie star dishing out the latest information on your favourite movies or series! Truly fun and entertaining.”

