How the Skybags #BackToCool campaign reached 55.10 Mn+ user

The Skybags #BackToCool campaign communicated with Gen Z, to acknowledge the return of real-life activities following all the pandemic restrictions.

Category Introduction

As the world embraces a new normal, the backpack and luggage segment sees huge potential with healthy double-digit growth going forward, particularly amongst the Gen Z audience who are more demanding, driven to succeed, and ambitious. Backpack as an accessory caters to a lot of needs when a person is on the move, be it going to school with books or going to college or work zone. So the utility of a backpack as a fashion accessory is surely here to stay. As per the latest market research reports the overall luggage industry in India is estimated to be around INR 9000 and the backpack industry is anticipated to be around INR 3100 CR and is further slated for future industry growth.

Brand Introduction

Skybags, the brand from the house of VIP Industries is credited with making backpacks synonymous with style. It is a youth-centric brand with a mission to make its consumers move in style everywhere, every time, offering distinctive designs, innovative features, and aesthetics led by the ever-evolving world of GenZ. Skybags embraces all these characteristics with much élan. The contemporary youth juggles so much, with ease and style which is the very core of connecting the brand’s offerings with its consumers – Stylish & Functional, Discerning but Playful & Fun.

Summary – Skybags #BackToCool campaign

After 2 years of being stuck at home, Skybags #BackToCool campaign touches on the highs of going out with friends and socializing. The film showcases the thrills and excitement of normalcy and the energy of the youth that is portrayed with vibrant colours. The challenge included for one to make a reel with the hookstep, upload it, tag, and follow @inskybags on Instagram by using #BackToCoolChallenge

Problem Statement/Objective

Post the second wave of the pandemic as the country is all geared up to unfold and go back to normalcy. The brand took this as an opportunity to be a part of this phase of normalcy. Capturing the thrill of finally getting back to normal life, the campaign highlights how Skybags backpacks are synonymous with style among the discerning Gen Z.

Creative Idea

The brand rolled out #BackToCool campaign, launching its new backpack collection and showcasing the features it offers with the aim to celebrate people’s desire to get back to normal life. The campaign highlights the excitement felt by the reunification of the youth who have been locked up at home due to the pandemic concerns.

The new video also demonstrates how Skybags backpacks fit into their lives and focus. Complete with a young cast and hip music, the campaign aimed to celebrate people’s desire to step out to socialize alongside flaunting their stylish backpacks.

Challenges

Gen Z is very social and depends on human connection at this point in their lives. Gen Z also grew up in a digital world and has a unique opportunity to connect with their peers both digitally and in person as compared to the previous generations. The challenge was to align with their progressive thinking and break through the clutter and ensure capturing maximum eyeballs.

Execution

The 360-degree campaign spreads across digital, Social media (Facebook/Instagram/Youtube & Twitter), Television – carefully selected channels to ensure maximum reach and frequency in urban cities GEC HD channels, English entertainment, Infotainment, and Music with more than 7000+ spots across channels and CTV (India England Series on Sony Liv & India West Indies Series on Fancode).

The #BackToCool challenge was an extension of the larger #BackToCool campaign executed by the brand which had Shakti Mohan (Dance Choreographer) as flag bearer for the campaign.

Results:

Reach – 55.10 Mn+

Views – 38.00 Mn+

Impressions – 211.49 Mn+

Praful Gupta, Vice-President, Marketing, VIP Industries Limited, said, “At Skybags, we recognize that the backpack is now a go-to accessory for Gen Z and millennials. Staying true to our philosophy of ‘Move in Style’ & being a trendsetter, the #BackToCool campaign aims to help our youth make a stylish return to normalcy post-pandemic. Both the campaign and the 2022 collection are deeply reflective of our audience- stylish and functional, discerning but playful, and conscious yet fun! Behind the sleek aesthetics of our new range lies over decades of design and engineering innovation, and we are excited to introduce this to the market in such a fun manner. We’re confident this campaign will resonate deeply with India’s Youth.”

Comments