Social Neeti bags digital mandate for lifestyle brand Tynimo


Social Neeti, will be working closely on Tynimo’s social media management, marketing strategy, and organic growth for the brand.

Social Neeti will be working closely on Tynimo’s Social Media Management, Marketing Strategy and Organic Growth for digital presence of the brand. Tynimo started as a lifestyle brand with an aim to sell high quality, appealing products at affordable prices. 

It strives towards the green revolution providing eco-friendly products designed keeping the latest trend intact. Over 30% of Tynimo’s products are manufactured in India, promoting Indian culture in the global market. 

On being asked, Swarna Daga Mimani, Founder, Social Neeti, “Tynimo’s aim towards sustainable lifestyle products is a great initiative. We have started working with them on various verticals to integrate this aim with a strong brand presence.”

On being asked, Vaibhav Jain, Founder, Tynimo, “Social Neeti’s team strategy and creative knack is a combination which makes them an ideal fit for our brand. They have a good understanding of how our target market works and their ideas have the right intersection with the market.”

