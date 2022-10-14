Dentsu Creative India strengthens its creative team in the North

Dentsu Creative appoints Dalip Daniel and Tulika Seth as Group Executive Creative Director and Group Creative Director, respectively, and strengthens its creative team in the North.

Dentsu Creative India continues to bolster its creative team with the appointment of Dalip Daniel and Tulika Seth. Dalip has been roped in as Group Executive Creative Director and Tulika is Group Creative Director. Both will report into Joy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative India

Dalip and Tulika will focus on boosting the agency’s creative competence for its existing and prospective clientele. They will design ideas that Create Culture, Change Society and Invent The Future by keeping Modern Creativity at the heart of the business.

Dalip is a seasoned creative leader and has held leadership roles across agencies and radio stations like Ogilvy & Mather, GroupM ESP, and BIG 92.7 FM. He has worked for brands like Airtel, Nokia, Limca, Dabur, Pepsi, LG, Tata Tea, SONY, Nestle Milo, Honda, Perfetti, Horlicks, UNICEF, Max New York Life, Zomato, Luminous, and Uttarakhand Tourism, to name a few. In addition to this, he has also created branded content for TV shows and launched BIG 92.7 FM in North India.

Armed with over 16 years of experience, Tulika has received several Indian and International awards. Tulika has led creative teams at agencies like Lowe, TBWA, Grey, Innocean, and Humour Me in Delhi and Mumbai. Some of the brands she has worked with include Hyundai, Dunzo, LG, DS Group, Set Max, Dabur, National Geographic, Henkel, Anne French, and Parle, among many others.

Speaking on the appointments, Joy Mohanty said, “Together with a superb body of work, Tulika & Danny bring with them a wealth of experience across formats. They will both play a key role in driving our agenda of creativity beyond silos. It is great to have them on board.”

Dalip Daniel added, “This is an exciting opportunity, and I am thrilled to be joining dentsu at such a pivotal time. Today, when you think of dentsu, you can’t help but realize that ‘kuch toh naya ho raha hai iss agency mein’. So, it would be really amazing to work in such a great creative environment filled with the best of the creative minds in the industry.”

Tulika Seth commented, “What has drawn me to dentsu is how it has embraced digital technology in its everyday thinking, to firmly establish itself as a future-forward organization. ‘Wholly integrated’ is the key descriptor that has really got me excited. The work that has been coming out of the agency is truly inspiring, and I can’t wait to dive right in.”

Comments