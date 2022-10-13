Karwachauth 2022 – Brand campaigns celebrate the changing times

Celebrating the fasting spouses around the nation for Karwachauth 2022, brand campaigns marked the occasion with a sprinkle of humour and emotions, pulling at some heartstrings.

Mixing the traditions of Karwachauth with emotions and a touch of pop culture, brands came up with unique, witty, and heartfelt ways to mark this occasion in the form of brand campaigns and creatives. Karwachauth 2022 campaigns touched on various themes.

Bélora Cosmetics chose to break the norms and celebrated women of every kind in their #BeloraCelebratingWomanhood campaign and depicted Karva Chauth from the lens of a transwoman.

Talking about the campaign, Ainara, Co-Founder said, “As a Made Safe makeup brand, we stand for colours that are fun, non-toxic and part of celebration. Therefore it is our constant effort to create campaigns that reflect the same. This unique & emotional take on Karwa Chauth is a small effort to show that festivals are about creating beautiful moments for everyone. If this helps to even minutely stretch our social fabric and spark conversations/thoughts, our work will be done.”

Bharat Matrimony on the other hand spoke about celebration emotions on the occasion.

Referring to a popular pop culture meme, Myntra celebrated the day with Ross & Rachel’s infamous ‘break’. Similarly, to connect with the audience, Blinkit shared a funny & relatable graph detailing the importance of the moon to spread the festive spirit.

Many other brands joined in to celebrate the day as well. Here are some Karwachauth campaigns and creatives we came across.

Karwachauth 2022 Campaigns

Belora Paris

Bharat Matrimony

Fevikwik India

Myntra

Blinkit

Shaadi.com

Did we miss out on any of your favourite Karwachauth 2022 creatives or campaigns ? Let us know in the comments.

Comments