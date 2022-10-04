Festive Campaigns: Measuring what matters

The high media spends dispensed on festive campaigns also require accurate measurement solutions; here are a few insights to ace this part of the execution.

Campaign measurement and data management are the two crucial elements of execution, their significance is amplified in today’s day and age, when brands have to constantly monitor how, is the campaign being perceived and received, to alter in real-time.

Ashish Upadhye, VP – Business Development; and Pankaj Bhatlawande, VP – Media Analytics from Merkle Sokrati share their comprehension of measurement metrics of festive campaigns and their significance.

In the words of Pankaj Bhatlawande, “If you can’t measure it you can’t improve it”. He shares measurement and analytics can enhance performance campaigns, speed up the learning part, and also improve the creative.

Ashish Upadhye stresses a common industry problem that a lot of data is being generated, but not used well, and actionable data drive reliable decision-making and derive the right value.

Key Takeaways

A lot of data being generated is often not used well

Data-driven decision-making is reliable

The digital medium is a gold mine for data and actionable numbers

Data and tech are symbiotic

Garner first-party data, build the campaign from the ground up

Data should be actionable

Insights from the middle layer can convert a campaign from Clark Kent to Superman

Data cultivated and used in the best possible way does not require a high media budget

Technology is the driver of several campaigns today, 50-60% of spends is dispensed on automated campaigns today

Performance enhancement, experimentation, and creatives are a few elements that can be aced with technology

Google Ads Data Hub (ADH) is useful for brands to access impression-level data across their media campaigns in Campaign Manager, Display & Video 360 (DV360), Google Ads, and YouTube Reserve

Link the entire consumer journey to the end user

Historically, the average frequency of each campaign overexposes the users to the advertisement

The upper funnel has too many segments, and the lower funnel has less number of signals

Measurement, analysis, and activation are a few performance marketing tips for beginners

