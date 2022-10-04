Flipkart’s #UpgradeTohBantaHain for The Big Billion Days merged online-offline vantage points

Flipkart merged online and offline with an integrated marketing campaign, #UpgradeToBantaHain, for The Big Billion Days.

The offline leg of the campaign saw autorickshaws bringing hilarious #UpgradeToBantaHain memes to the road. 500 autorickshaws participated in the campaign. These memes were also sported on Trains and cabs. Further, the brand took over Mumbai Airport with digital and traditional hoardings placed at various vantage points.

Flipkart also partnered with Social, a restaurant, to launch signature Big Billion Day cocktails. Each cocktail had a special recipe and featured an element of the Flipkart sale.

As a part of the online campaign, Flipkart engaged with consumers through influencers, an AR filter, and more. For instance, the AR Filter featured an animated celeb most-loved by the audience, who tweaked his legendary dialogue ‘Hum jaha khade rehte hai, wahi se line shuru ho jaati hai’.

For the social media campaign, Flipkart associated with influencers and content creators such as Tanmay Bhat, Rahul Dua, Dharna, Chandni, Nirmal, Pillai, and Kushaal Pawaar. Each creator spread the word about #UpgradeToBantaHain with their unique spin and narrative.

The Big Billion Days campaign took an integrated approach, reaching out to different buyer personalities in an engaging manner.

