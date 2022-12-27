Brands celebrate everyday Santas with Christmas creatives

Christmas Creatives

Celebrating the holiday season, brands light up their social media feeds with colourful brand integrations and Christmas creatives.

Tapping into the festive season and emotions, brands created clever Christmas creatives to celebrate the festive season filled with nostalgia and warmth. This year many brands reimagined Santa as an everyday person. 

Dunzo celebrated our everyday heroes and labelled them desi Santa, while Zomato honoured their delivery people. 

Many brands like Durex and Fevikwik took the humorous root and incorporated their brand into the festive season. 

Here’s a look at how brands celebrated Christmas this year in the form of posts and creatives. 

Dunzo

McDonald’s India

KFC India

Netflix India

boAt

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Google India

Durex India

Manforce Condoms

OYO

Oral B

Fevikwik

Dabur Amla

Livspace

Zomato

If we have missed out on any of your favourite Christmas Day brand creatives, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

Sneha Medda
A woman of letters who scribbles words in her free time and when working. Likes to question the ifs and buts of everything and nothing; while daydreaming of having an impact on the world with her writings someday. She prefers to watch and observe while sipping on her black coffee; but will surely destroy you with words if the topic in question has anything to do with feminism, mental health, makeup and/or K-Pop. That too in five languages!

