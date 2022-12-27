Brands celebrate everyday Santas with Christmas creatives
Celebrating the holiday season, brands light up their social media feeds with colourful brand integrations and Christmas creatives.
Tapping into the festive season and emotions, brands created clever Christmas creatives to celebrate the festive season filled with nostalgia and warmth. This year many brands reimagined Santa as an everyday person.
Dunzo celebrated our everyday heroes and labelled them desi Santa, while Zomato honoured their delivery people.
Many brands like Durex and Fevikwik took the humorous root and incorporated their brand into the festive season.
Here’s a look at how brands celebrated Christmas this year in the form of posts and creatives.
Dunzo
McDonald’s India
KFC India
Netflix India
boAt
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Google India
Durex India
Manforce Condoms
OYO
Oral B
Fevikwik
Dabur Amla
Livspace
Zomato
If we have missed out on any of your favourite Christmas Day brand creatives, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.
