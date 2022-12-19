Brands celebrate Lionel Messi’s win at FIFA World Cup 2022

Brands share congratulatory posts for the winning team Argentina after the World Cup finals, using humour & excitement felt during the match.

After the wildest final tournament, the goal is finally in with Argentina beating France 4-2 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. This is the winning team’s third World Cup title and everyone is full of praise for Lionel Messi. Of course, brands have also chimed in with their excitement for the same and have left football fans feeling giddy with adrenaline.

Not only has Messi stunned the viewers but he might have also won big in terms of his brand value after last night. According to a study, he is the highest-paid athlete in the world and takes home at least $100 million in earnings in a year. As per Nielsen, Messi, who is followed by 358.7 million, averages $2.6 million of media value per post.

While BYJU’S, a brand Messi represents, shared hope that maybe India could someday take charge at FIFA, Amul, Argentina’s regional sponsor for the World Cup, praised the team for a match well played. Budweiser rolled out its campaign for the winning team to ‘take home the bud’ despite the beer ban controversy at Qatar.

Many other brands have used humour and the anxiety sports fans feel as a means to up their moment marketing game. Here’s a look at the FIFA World Cup 2022 creatives.

Swiggy

arg to have french fries tonight 🤌🏻#FIFAWorldCup — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 18, 2022

Fastrack

BYJU’S

As we send our wishes to both Argentina and France for an epic finals, we hold on to our dreams of “Someday” bringing football home to India! #FIFAWorldCup2022 #FIFAWorldCup #FIFA #india #someday #football #byjus — BYJU’S (@BYJUS) December 18, 2022

Durex India

Zomato

world cup winner, Lionel Messi ❤️ — zomato (@zomato) December 18, 2022

The Souled Store

Netflix India

In conclusion, we’d just like to say… pic.twitter.com/RpZvWp2JVX — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 18, 2022

Myntra

Delivered: The #WorldCup is with Argentina now ⚽️

Thank you #Messi𓃵 ❤️ — Myntra (@myntra) December 18, 2022

Amazon Prime Video India

“so how was the FIFA world cup final?” pic.twitter.com/boAb7PzO2s — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 18, 2022

Oyo Rooms

Messi reached the sky tonight without even boarding an airplane #GOAT𓃵 — OYO (@oyorooms) December 18, 2022

BookMyShow

Amul India

Dunzo

Adidas India

Budweiser India

HDFC Bank

Animal Planet India

Comments