Brands celebrate Lionel Messi’s win at FIFA World Cup 2022
Brands share congratulatory posts for the winning team Argentina after the World Cup finals, using humour & excitement felt during the match.
After the wildest final tournament, the goal is finally in with Argentina beating France 4-2 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. This is the winning team’s third World Cup title and everyone is full of praise for Lionel Messi. Of course, brands have also chimed in with their excitement for the same and have left football fans feeling giddy with adrenaline.
Not only has Messi stunned the viewers but he might have also won big in terms of his brand value after last night. According to a study, he is the highest-paid athlete in the world and takes home at least $100 million in earnings in a year. As per Nielsen, Messi, who is followed by 358.7 million, averages $2.6 million of media value per post.
While BYJU’S, a brand Messi represents, shared hope that maybe India could someday take charge at FIFA, Amul, Argentina’s regional sponsor for the World Cup, praised the team for a match well played. Budweiser rolled out its campaign for the winning team to ‘take home the bud’ despite the beer ban controversy at Qatar.
Many other brands have used humour and the anxiety sports fans feel as a means to up their moment marketing game. Here’s a look at the FIFA World Cup 2022 creatives.
Swiggy
arg to have french fries tonight 🤌🏻#FIFAWorldCup— Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 18, 2022
Fastrack
Never stop manifesting… ❤️🥰👑#ARGFRA #FIFAWorldCup #Argentina #ArgentinaFrancia #Messi𓃵 #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022— Fastrack (@Fastrack) December 18, 2022
BYJU’S
As we send our wishes to both Argentina and France for an epic finals, we hold on to our dreams of “Someday” bringing football home to India! #FIFAWorldCup2022 #FIFAWorldCup #FIFA #india #someday #football #byjus— BYJU’S (@BYJUS) December 18, 2022
Durex India
Zomato
world cup winner, Lionel Messi ❤️— zomato (@zomato) December 18, 2022
The Souled Store
Our hearts cannot handle this madness 🥵#ArgentinaVsFrance #Fifa2022 #Messi #Mbappe pic.twitter.com/1hkXphoe9T— The Souled Store (@thesouledstore) December 18, 2022
Netflix India
In conclusion, we’d just like to say… pic.twitter.com/RpZvWp2JVX— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 18, 2022
Myntra
Delivered: The #WorldCup is with Argentina now ⚽️— Myntra (@myntra) December 18, 2022
Thank you #Messi𓃵 ❤️
Amazon Prime Video India
“so how was the FIFA world cup final?” pic.twitter.com/boAb7PzO2s— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 18, 2022
Oyo Rooms
Messi reached the sky tonight without even boarding an airplane #GOAT𓃵— OYO (@oyorooms) December 18, 2022
BookMyShow
Messi nae toh aaj goals ki Qatar laga di!— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) December 18, 2022
.#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupFinal #WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #Messi #Argentina pic.twitter.com/BMTsveR1Lq
Amul India
Dunzo
Adidas India
Budweiser India
HDFC Bank
Animal Planet India
If you know, you know! ⚽️🥹🏆#FIFAWorldCup #WorldCupFinal #animalplanet #football #GOAT𓃵 #animalplanetindia pic.twitter.com/lVtKjR3g0j— Animal Planet India (@AnimalPlanetIn) December 19, 2022