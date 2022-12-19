Twitter chief Elon Musk polls asking users whether he should step down as the app’s head or not. The audience reacted with memes on the thread.

Elon Musk yet again takes the Twitter-verse by storm by asking its user whether he should step down as the head of Twitter. In the Tweet, Musk stated that he will abide by the results of the pole.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

At the time of filing this report, the audience’s votes look against Elon and stand at 57.3% voting Yes, and 42.7% saying No.

Soon after the head of Twitter posted the poll, users of the platform flooded the thread with a mix of memes and opinions.

A few days ago, Elon suspended Twitter accounts of several journalists for what he said were breaches of the company’s new rule about revealing people’s locations. This decision was quickly revoked after a poll he conducted on the same topic did not turn out the way he wanted.

With his latest poll still live on his timeline, all eyes are on Musk and his next Tweet, which might decide his future at the organisation.

