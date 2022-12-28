The brand’s campaign aims to shine a light on how people with disabilities live in their own way with a slice-of-life film.

McDonald’s India, owned and operated by Westlife Foodworld, has launched a new brand film. This third film from the EatQual franchise has a take on inclusivity and aims to shine light on how people with disabilities lead lives in their own ways proving how we all are different and yet the same.

The film is about a young girl with limited upper limb mobility and it showcases the girl going about her day finishing everyday tasks independently and with ease. She brushes her teeth, gets ready for the day, ties her shoelaces, and so on. Instead, she simply finds unique ways to accomplish everyday tasks. The film ends with her enjoying her McDonald’s burger in the specially created EatQual packaging.

Arvind RP, Senior Director – Marketing & Communications, McDonald’s India (West and South) said, “EatQual will always remain the key inclusivity platform of McDonald’s India. With this new brand film, we wanted to emphasize that each individual has their own unique way of living life, irrespective of their special abilities. McDonald’s has always been a feel-good brand wherein we continue to spread happiness and promote inclusivity. With EatQual, we are constantly working towards strengthening our commitment to making McDonald’s India a brand that is truly inclusive.”

Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group said, “One mostly looks into the lives of the differently abled from the lens of what they can’t do. And what brands can do for them. But we felt there’s more joy in celebrating the way they live their lives. And how McDonald’s can effortlessly slip into their life.”

Yogendra Shetty, Director General, National Society for Equal Opportunities for the Handicapped (NASEOH), India said, “We must recognize that people with upper limb disabilities are more than capable of leading regular lives. However, making life simpler for them is a cause that deserves attention. The EatQual initiative by McDonald’s India puts into sharp focus the kind of thoughtful changes that can be made to help people with disabilities feel included. It’s time for all of us to come together to advance the cause of individuality over disability.”

McDonald’s India started the journey of EatQual in 2020 to improve accessibility for people with disabilities. The special packaging – which is available in-store and on the McDelivery App – has been designed in consultation with experts from NGOs that have been working actively for the people with disability community for over 50 years. Extensive research was conducted among individuals with limited upper arm mobility to understand their plight in eating a burger and that led to the birth of EatQual packaging.

In December 2022, the brand engaged with hundreds of children with disability from National Society for Equal Opportunities for the Handicapped (NASEOH), India and The Association of People with Disability (APD, India) to help them enjoy McDonald’s burgers in the EatQual packaging.

Comments