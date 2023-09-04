SS30Under30: Fifth edition curtain raiser

Social Samosa is here with the fifth edition of #SS30Under30, a platform to recognise and honour the achievements of young and innovative minds in the Advertising, Marketing, Content, and Entrepreneurial sectors.

Social Samosa Network is back with the fifth edition of #SS30Under30. This is an initiative to celebrate young, bright, and significant individuals who have made a name for themselves in the Indian Advertising, Marketing, Media, Content Creation, and Entrepreneurship Landscape. Nominations for this edition are now open across various categories.

The categories under which nominations will be accepted include:

Account Management/ Client Servicing

Agency Leaders

Analytics

Brand Management / Marketing

Content Creator/ Influencers

Creative

Entrepreneurs

Finance

HR

Media

Operations

Strategy

All the nominations received would be evaluated by our Jury panel of Industry Leaders and Practitioners.

The last date for Nominations is June 16, 2023. You can register here.

Have more queries? Write to us at events@socialsamosa.com. In case of suggestions, feel free to drop your comments below.