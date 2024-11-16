Ad Spot : Swiggy, Tesco, Starbucks & more

In this week’s ad spot, Swiggy’s IPO debut takes centre stage, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth story. The ad showcases the brand’s journey, beginning from humble beginnings to the ambitious goal of ringing the bell at the National Stock Exchange. By juxtaposing everyday moments of food delivery with the monumental occasion of an IPO, the ad highlights Swiggy’s evolution and its commitment to making food delivery a seamless part of people’s lives. With a focus on transformation and ambition, the campaign captures the essence of Swiggy’s journey, making it a compelling watch for both the brand’s loyal users and potential investors.

Tesco’s Christmas campaign ‘Helping Feed Your Festive Spirit’ captures the magic and nostalgia of the holiday season. Set against the backdrop of a heartfelt family story, the ad follows Gary, who, after receiving a pack of Tesco Gingerbread Men from his grandfather, experiences a transformative journey into Christmas joy. With stunning visuals of gingerbread-inspired magic, the ad blends warmth and emotion, evoking the importance of traditions and the connections that make the holiday season special. Tesco’s message is clear, Christmas spirit is something that can be nurtured, and it’s through food, community, and togetherness that we truly feel the joy of the season.

WWF’s powerful new campaign ‘In Hot Water’ uses thermal imaging to highlight the devastating effects of global warming on marine life. Through a striking stop-motion animation technique, the ad brings to life the invisible consequences of rising ocean temperatures and heat waves that are wreaking havoc on underwater ecosystems. The use of thermal imaging technology adds an artistic touch, visually representing the unseen environmental changes in a way that is both evocative and alarming. The ad reinforces WWF’s commitment to drawing attention to climate change and the urgent need for global action to protect our oceans and the wildlife that depends on them.

Let us take a look at all the campaigns from this week.

