Ad Spot: Adidas, Apple, Perplexity, CoorDown & more

In this week's Ad spot, Pedro Pascal brings heartbreak to life in Apple's enchanting new AirPods 4 short film directed by Spike Jonze. In 'Someday,' Pascal transforms from a forlorn figure trudging through snowy streets to a jubilant dancer leading an impromptu celebration. The five-minute film showcases how the AirPods' Active Noise Cancellation can transport users to their own vibrant world. Jonze, known for his emotional storytelling, creates a striking visual contrast between Pascal's initial frosty surroundings and the warm, colorful dreamscape he enters through music. Choreographed by Tanisha Scott (who's worked with Rihanna and Beyoncé), the joyful dance sequence pulses with energy as the soundtrack shifts from Guitarricadelafuente's soulful "Conticinio" to Sam i's upbeat "Perfect." A reminder that sometimes, the right soundtrack is all you need to dance away heartbreak.

Adidas and the German Football Association (DFB) have woven 125 years of sporting heritage into a limited-edition anniversary kit with their 'Fabric of Legends' campaign. Created by Jung von Matt SPORTS, the playful spot imagines football stars as the essential ingredients in crafting the perfect uniform. Director Sinan Sevinç assembles an all-star cast including Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, Jule Brand, and Rudi Völler, who gamely play along as lab-coated workers meticulously extract the essence of German football excellence. The kit itself is a nostalgic revival of the iconic 1974 design worn when Germany clinched the World Cup on home soil. Fans can spot this special collection in action during the men's UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Italy on March 20th, with the women's team sporting the commemorative threads in April.

CoorDown delivers another powerful message with its 'No Decision Without Us' campaign for World Down Syndrome Day 2025. Following last year's successful 'Assume That I Can' spot, this musical creation from New York agency Small features 'Grey's Anatomy' star Caterina Scorsone, who brings personal connection as the mother of a daughter with Down syndrome. The campaign strikes a compelling balance between entertainment and advocacy, using music to amplify its crucial message: people with disabilities deserve a seat at every table where decisions about their lives are made. With the WHO reporting that 15% of the global population lives with a disability, this vibrant spot serves as a timely reminder that inclusion isn't just a feel-good concept but a fundamental right. The campaign harmoniously advocates for both personal autonomy and broader social representation.

Apple - Someday by Spike Jonze ft. Pedro Pascal by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Los Angeles

Emotorad - Animal for a Reason (2025) ft. MS Dhoni & Sandeep Reddy Vanga by One Hand Clap

Perplexity - Perplexity Questions ft. Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae

ADIDAS X DFB - 125 years Jubiläumstrikot (Jubilee) by Jung von Matt SPORTS

Goibibo - Don't Be Stupid Stupid Stupid! Ft. Rishabh Pant & Sunil Gavaskar by Restless

CoorDown - NO DECISION WITHOUT US by Small

Star Sports - Bridging distances, uniting generations! TATA IPL, yaha sab possible hai!

Mr. Wild | Fanta | Japan





