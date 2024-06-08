AdSpot: Apple, Flipkart, Fevicol, Swiggy and more

Humour took centre stage in this week's round-up of ad campaigns. True to its mission, Social Samosa’s AdSpot continues to archive standout advertisements, offering a weekly summary of the most memorable and freshly released campaigns. This week, the use of wit and clever humour was particularly striking, making the ads not only engaging but also highly memorable.

This edition of AdSpot features campaigns from various brands including Apple’s ‘Reboot your Credit Card’, Citroën’s ‘The Revolution has begun’, Fevicol’s ‘Jugalbandi’, Flipkart’s ‘Nostalgic Characters’, Lays’s ‘Water Sustainability - Drops of Joy’, Swiggy’s ‘Gulab Jamun is Back’, Telstra’s ‘Animal Testimonials’, The Whole Truth’s ‘Every Food Marketing Meeting Ever’, Vi’s ‘Be Someone’s We’ and Zomato’s ‘Delivering to Planet Earth’.

Apple - Reboot your Credit Card

Apple released three new short ads that promote its Apple Cards highlighting features like fast payments, instant Daily Cash, and easy transaction search.

The ads feature a dry, humourous scenario where an Apple Card feature comes in handy like making quick payments, Daily Cash that’s available immediately, and easy transaction search in the Wallet app.

Citroën - The Revolution has begun

To highlight the reduced prices of Citroën’s electric cars, the brand's ad depicted a lavish 18th-century party interrupted by a group of rebels. They staged a coup, arriving in a fleet of ë-C3 cars, all set to the tune of David Bowie’s "Suffragette City."

Fevicol - Jugalbandi

Fevicol’s latest campaign celebrates the musical journey of two brothers with a blend of traditional charm and quirky humour, marking the return of the brand’s signature creative style and humour.

Flipkart - Nostalgic Characters

A series of four films bring Flipkart’s most valued traits to life, with a hilarious trip down memory lane featuring Shehnaaz Gill, Boman Irani, Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Raghu and Rajiv.

Shehnaaz Gill expresses her love for Flipkart with the iconic dialogue "Twada style style, Saada style Flipkart!"

Boman Irani reprises his ‘Virus’ character, reassuring customers that "All is well" with Flipkart.

Rupali Ganguly and Ratna Pathak Shah as ‘Monisha and Maya’, humorously showcase Flipkart’s quick delivery services.

Raghu and Rajiv, representing ‘Customer is God’ officers demonstrate hoe customer centricity remains a #1 priority for Flipkart.

Lays - Water Sustainability - Drops of Joy

On World Environment Day 2024, Lay's championed the message ‘Potatoes Are The True Superheroes’ with its ‘Drops of Joy’ campaign.

Lay's reclaims and converts the water vapour from frying potatoes back into usable water, aiming for water positivity in its facilities. This innovative process is showcased in the animated film highlighting the potato's unique ability to use its own water.

Swiggy - Gulab Jamun is Back

Swiggy launched its latest campaign, marking the return of its beloved trio - Gulaab Jamun Uncle, Aunty and legendary commentator Harsha Bhogle. These bite-sized ad films, supported by Harsha Bhogle's popular commentary pieces, showcase the fast-paced nature of the brand's delivery service. By making witty comparisons of the scenes in the advertisements to cricket, Swiggy aims to resonate with India's massive cricket fan audience.

Swiggy Instamart - Yeh se leke woh, delivered in 10 for Ro!

In this Swiggy Instamart ad, Rohit Sharma humorously struggles to name everyday objects like cups, chargers, and a chopper, referring to them as ‘yeh’ and ‘woh.’ The ad concludes with the promise that Swiggy Instamart will deliver everything, ‘Yeh se leke woh tak, Swiggy Instamart pe sab milega, in just 10 minutes.’

Telstra - Animal Testimonials

Telstra's latest campaign, ‘Better on a Better Network,’ showcases its status as Australia’s largest and most reliable telecom provider. Featuring 26 stop-motion films, the campaign highlights unique characters from various locations across Australia, illustrating that better coverage makes every place better.

Telstra ‘Better on a Better Network’ 2024 campaign compilation via BMEOF and +61 from Campaign Brief on Vimeo.

The Whole Truth - Every Food Marketing Meeting Ever

In a humorous 7-minute ad, The Whole Truth presents a mock podcast featuring a fictitious brand called ‘Trash Foods,’ which sarcastically admits to being 'trash' while touting its packaged food. This clever campaign aims to underscore The Whole Truth’s commitment to transparency and honesty in declaring its ingredients.

Vi - Be Someone’s We

Vi’s ‘Be Someone's We’ campaign demonstrates the positive power of connectivity in combating loneliness. The second instalment of the campaign focuses on combatting loneliness among empty nesters. In the emotional campaign, Vi delivers a a powerful message of being connected and being there for parents, even when one can’t be there for them physically. It draws inspiration from everyday life scenarios when empty nesters feel most lonely and how a telecom network can serve as a bridge to make them feel more connected and included.

Zomato - Delivering to Planet Earth

To commemorate World Environment Day 2024, Zomato launched an ad film reinforcing its commitment to facilitate 100% EV-based deliveries by 2030. The film playfully highlights Zomato's delivery partner’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs) by showcasing a series of comedic trials with unconventional transport methods, to ensure timely deliveries.