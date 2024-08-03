Every week, we're bombarded with a flood of advertisements, all competing for our attention. However, only a few manage to truly stand out and grab our focus. Social Samosa’s AdSpot helps cut through the clutter by showcasing these standout ads. It brings together the most impactful and creative campaigns, making sure they get the spotlight they deserve. In doing so, AdSpot highlights what makes these ads special and memorable amid the constant stream of marketing messages we see each week.



This week's edition of AdSpot includes ads from Dove Mothermonials #TheBeautyTestStopsWithMe, Tata Tea Premium's 'Hyper-Local Ads', Sheetal Devi x Mia by Tanishq's 'Dekhna Hai Toh Khel Dekho' to Facebook's 'Get more into what you are into', WhatsApp's 'Lost & Found', Amazon's 'India se Duniya Tak', Bodyfoam's 'It's Just a Period', and finally SKYN's 'Connected by Softness'.

Dove Mothermonials - The Beauty Test Stops With Me