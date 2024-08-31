AdSpot: Parle G, Swiggy Instamart, Bud Light, and more

This week in the advertising world, a wave of new campaigns has captivated audiences with a blend of humour, innovation, and social commentary. While some campaigns hit the mark with their creativity, others stood out with their deeper, thought-provoking messages.

Swiggy Instamart’s latest campaign humorously highlights its commitment to fulfilling even the quirkiest of customer requests. In a comical mix-up, an order for a 'broom' results in the delivery of a 'groom,' showcasing the brand’s playful approach to customer service.

On the other hand, Parle-G takes a thoughtful turn with its Ganesh Chaturthi campaign, blending festive joy with a challenge to traditional gender roles. The ad features a little girl’s poignant question, prompting reflection on societal norms while seamlessly integrating Parle-G into the narrative.

This campaign by World Vision led by prominent Australian women, sheds light on the global issue of violence against women and girls. The campaign centred around harrowing stories like Heda’s, aims to support 1,000 vulnerable girls and inspire change ahead of International Day of the Girl.

Taking a jab at inaccessibility in public places Ottobock’s impactful campaign, "Unofficial Discipline," highlights the daily barriers faced by people with disabilities. Featuring striking billboards in inaccessible locations around Paris, the campaign challenges societal norms and sparks global conversations on inclusivity.

