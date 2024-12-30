AdSpot this year in ads: Top 50 Ads of 2024

Advertisment
In 2024, Indian ads combined creativity, cultural relevance, and humour, delivering memorable campaigns that captured the attention of a wide audience.

In 2024, India's advertising landscape showcased a blend of creativity and cultural resonance, with several campaigns standing out for their innovative approaches and impactful narratives.

Jindal Steel's 'The Steel of India' campaign, produced by Early Man Film, earned Silver and Bronze Lions at Cannes for its sensory-rich portrayal of India's industrial prowess. Cadbury 5Star's 'MAMA (Make AI Mediocre Again) satirised the AI boom, highlighting the brand's signature humour and engaging a tech-savvy audience. Tanishq's 'Everything changes after marriage. But for whom?' sparked conversations on gender roles, reflecting societal shifts and reinforcing the brand's commitment to progressive narratives.

Spotify's 'What's on Your Wrapped' campaign, featuring Jackie Shroff and Ananya Pandey, personalised user experiences, strengthening its connection with the Indian audience through relatable celebrity endorsements. Zepto's 'Make Soan Papdi Great Again' humorously addressed the traditional Indian sweet's reputation, revitalising interest and driving consumer engagement.

These campaigns exemplify the dynamic nature of Indian advertising in 2024, where brands effectively combined cultural insights with creative storytelling to engage and resonate with diverse audiences.

Here is a look at some of the campaigns this year.

YouTube India - From Ganji to GenZ

Colgate MaxFresh

Clinic Plus - Beti Bann Ke Aana

Jindal Steel - The Steel of India

Wok Tok by Veeba - Chinese par apne style se

Urban Company - Chotti Baat

Lahori Zeera - Har Koi Peera Lahori Zeera

ISL - Agla Hero Kaun by Creativeland Asia

Swiggy - You name it we’ll get it - Juhi Chawla

Bold Care - Take Bold Care of Her ft. Ranveer Singh & Johnny Sins

Zepto - Make Soan Papdi Great Again

 

Canva - Dil se Design tak

Snickers - Rohit Shetty

Zivame - Museum of Boobs

Titan Eye Plus The Eye Test Menu

Emotorad - Bole jo Koyal ft. MS Dhoni

Cadbury 5Star - MAMA (Make AI Mediocre Again)

Tanishq - Everything changes after marriage. But for whom?

boAt | Deadpool and Bulla rocked

Spotify - What's on Your Wrapped ft. Jackie Shroff & Ananya Pandey

Dream 11 - Team Se Bada Kuch Nahi

Britannia - Jimmy & Jammy - No Ad No Twist

Wakefit Gaddagiri

Harsha Bhogle x Atomberg

bigbasket - Saadgi 

Air India - Safety Mudras 

Kurkure - Chatpate se sab patein

MakeMyTrip - Breathless 2.0

Goibibo 

Neeman's Shoes - Phone hack

LinkedIn 

Fevicol Jugalbandi 

Kitkat - Break par sirf KitKat break

Zee TV - Jackie Shroff

Your Office, Your Way: End-to-end solution at WeWork India

Coca-Cola - Andheri cha Raja 

Zomato - Diwali campaign

INDMoney

Accel - Celebrating ‪@SwiggyIndia‬

Adani Group - Pehle Pankha Aayega, Phir Bijli Aayegi

Swiggy table for 2 

Britannia Good Day - Bank of Small Wins

Britannia - Har Pocket Ab Dustbin 

Cadbury Fuse - Doli 

MakeMyTrip

Super.money - The Meh Film

CRED - David Warner & SS Rajamouli

