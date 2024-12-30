AdSpot this year in ads: Top 50 Ads of 2024

In 2024, India's advertising landscape showcased a blend of creativity and cultural resonance, with several campaigns standing out for their innovative approaches and impactful narratives.
Jindal Steel's 'The Steel of India' campaign, produced by Early Man Film, earned Silver and Bronze Lions at Cannes for its sensory-rich portrayal of India's industrial prowess. Cadbury 5Star's 'MAMA (Make AI Mediocre Again) satirised the AI boom, highlighting the brand's signature humour and engaging a tech-savvy audience. Tanishq's 'Everything changes after marriage. But for whom?' sparked conversations on gender roles, reflecting societal shifts and reinforcing the brand's commitment to progressive narratives.
Spotify's 'What's on Your Wrapped' campaign, featuring Jackie Shroff and Ananya Pandey, personalised user experiences, strengthening its connection with the Indian audience through relatable celebrity endorsements. Zepto's 'Make Soan Papdi Great Again' humorously addressed the traditional Indian sweet's reputation, revitalising interest and driving consumer engagement.
These campaigns exemplify the dynamic nature of Indian advertising in 2024, where brands effectively combined cultural insights with creative storytelling to engage and resonate with diverse audiences.
Here is a look at some of the campaigns this year.
