AdSpot this year in ads: Top 50 Ads of 2024

In 2024, India's advertising landscape showcased a blend of creativity and cultural resonance, with several campaigns standing out for their innovative approaches and impactful narratives.

Jindal Steel's 'The Steel of India' campaign, produced by Early Man Film, earned Silver and Bronze Lions at Cannes for its sensory-rich portrayal of India's industrial prowess. Cadbury 5Star's 'MAMA (Make AI Mediocre Again) satirised the AI boom, highlighting the brand's signature humour and engaging a tech-savvy audience. Tanishq's 'Everything changes after marriage. But for whom?' sparked conversations on gender roles, reflecting societal shifts and reinforcing the brand's commitment to progressive narratives.

Spotify's 'What's on Your Wrapped' campaign, featuring Jackie Shroff and Ananya Pandey, personalised user experiences, strengthening its connection with the Indian audience through relatable celebrity endorsements. Zepto's 'Make Soan Papdi Great Again' humorously addressed the traditional Indian sweet's reputation, revitalising interest and driving consumer engagement.

These campaigns exemplify the dynamic nature of Indian advertising in 2024, where brands effectively combined cultural insights with creative storytelling to engage and resonate with diverse audiences.

Here is a look at some of the campaigns this year.

YouTube India - From Ganji to GenZ

Colgate MaxFresh

Clinic Plus - Beti Bann Ke Aana

Jindal Steel - The Steel of India

Wok Tok by Veeba - Chinese par apne style se

Urban Company - Chotti Baat



Lahori Zeera - Har Koi Peera Lahori Zeera



ISL - Agla Hero Kaun by Creativeland Asia



Swiggy - You name it we’ll get it - Juhi Chawla



Bold Care - Take Bold Care of Her ft. Ranveer Singh & Johnny Sins



Zepto - Make Soan Papdi Great Again



Canva - Dil se Design tak



Snickers - Rohit Shetty



Zivame - Museum of Boobs



Titan Eye Plus The Eye Test Menu



Emotorad - Bole jo Koyal ft. MS Dhoni



Cadbury 5Star - MAMA (Make AI Mediocre Again)



Tanishq - Everything changes after marriage. But for whom?



boAt | Deadpool and Bulla rocked



Spotify - What's on Your Wrapped ft. Jackie Shroff & Ananya Pandey

Dream 11 - Team Se Bada Kuch Nahi



Britannia - Jimmy & Jammy - No Ad No Twist



Wakefit Gaddagiri



Dailyhunt - Mere ek vote se kya farak padhega? Lenskart - Glasses Badlo Vibe Badlo ft. Kiara & Karan Samsonite - Tested Like Samsonite

Harsha Bhogle x Atomberg

bigbasket - Saadgi

Air India - Safety Mudras

Kurkure - Chatpate se sab patein

MakeMyTrip - Breathless 2.0

Goibibo

Neeman's Shoes - Phone hack

LinkedIn

Fevicol Jugalbandi

Kitkat - Break par sirf KitKat break

Zee TV - Jackie Shroff

Your Office, Your Way: End-to-end solution at WeWork India

Coca-Cola - Andheri cha Raja

Zomato - Diwali campaign

INDMoney

Accel - Celebrating ‪@SwiggyIndia‬

Adani Group - Pehle Pankha Aayega, Phir Bijli Aayegi

Swiggy table for 2

Britannia Good Day - Bank of Small Wins

Britannia - Har Pocket Ab Dustbin

Cadbury Fuse - Doli

MakeMyTrip

Super.money - The Meh Film

CRED - David Warner & SS Rajamouli