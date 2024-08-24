AdSpot: Urban Company, Finn, ZEE TV, Gap, and more

This week’s AdSpot features a bunch of intriguing campaigns from around the world. The ad world in the last few days witnessed a plethora of campaigns being launched, some hit-and-miss while some hitting it out of the park. ZEE TV’s ‘Sahi Jagah Judge Karo’ features Jackie Shroff humorously asking people to use their judging skills at the correct place.

Gap's fall campaign, ‘Get loose,’ features pop artist Troye Sivan showcasing the brand's new collection of baggy denim and relaxed fits, with a dance-driven, social media-focused approach that taps into 90s and early 2000s fashion trends.

On the other hand, Britannia Milk Bikis' new campaign in Tamil Nadu encourages equal parenting by helping dads tell better stories to their kids using AI-powered storytelling, emphasizing the importance of both parents in a child's growth.

This campaign by Palliative Care Queensland, featuring a stop-motion animation short film, encourages open conversations about death and empathetic palliative care, aiming to ensure that people with life-limiting illnesses can prepare for their final chapter with dignity and clarity, making the experience less stressful for themselves and their loved ones.

Urban Company made a comeback with a campaign on an important topic. Highlighted by its short film ‘Flushback,’ it celebrates the history and significance of plumbing in India while honoring the expertise and dignity of plumbers, aiming to foster a greater appreciation for the essential trades that sustain daily life.

Here is a collection of campaigns that stood out this week:

Jackie Shroff | Sahi Jagah Judge Karo | Sa Re Ga Ma Pa | Zee TV

Hornbach - Obey Your Hands

Urban Company - Flush Back

Finn - Don’t Let Monday Ruin Your Moment

Crocs - Orry & Karan Johar

Palliative Care Queensland - The Cassette

Britannia Milk Bikis - Adengappa Kadhaigal

Modibodi - An Anti-Leak Period Swimwear Test

Guinness 0.0 x The Premier League: ‘Eriskay Island’

KFC New Zealand - The Power Of KFC

Roche - Everyone Deserves to Get Tested

Malibu - Don’t Drink and Dive ft Tom Daley

Gap - Get Loose ft Troye Sivan