Ad Spot: Dr Agarwal's, Crocs India, Lifebuoy Indonesia & more

This week, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital launched a new television advertisement featuring cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath to emphasise the importance of regular eye check-ups. The ad creatively revisits a key cricketing moment between the two, using it as a metaphor to highlight the need for proactive eye care. Conceptualised by Moonshot and directed by Rahul Bharti, the campaign aims to make eye health a priority for everyone, even those with seemingly perfect vision.

Keeping the humour alive is Lifebuoy Indonesia's latest campaign, 'Get Possessed by Freshness'. The ad taps into the country's deep-rooted love for horror, blending supernatural themes with an intense cooling sensation that lasts 12 hours. Created by MullenLowe Lintas Group, MullenLowe Indonesia, and MullenLowe Singapore, the campaign dramatises the brand’s freshness as an almost supernatural force, offering relief from the country’s sweltering heat. It includes a chilling yet playful execution that aligns with Indonesia’s cultural affinity for the horror genre.

For its fifth consecutive Super Bowl campaign, Uber Eats takes a humorous and star-studded approach with ‘Century of Cravings,’ a time-travelling ad featuring Matthew McConaughey reimagining football’s origins as a sport created to sell food. The spot humorously links key football moments — like the naming of the pigskin, Buffalo wings, and Peyton Manning’s 'Omaha' calls — to food, culminating in a playful nod to the Big Game’s venue, Caesar’s Superdome. Featuring celebrity cameos from Martha Stewart, Charli XCX, Kevin Bacon, Greta Gerwig, and Sean Evans, the campaign extends beyond TV with teaser content and exclusive food offerings.

