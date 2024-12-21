Ad Spot: Swiggy, Karavan Clothing, Kellogg's & more

In this weeks AdSpot, Make My Money Matter's latest spot features Benedict Cumberbatch in a provocative role as a CEO setting the planet on fire with our money. In a sarcastic yet chilling tone, the ad warns against the devastating impact of deforestation and how pension funds are fueling environmental destruction. Cumberbatch's portrayal as Benedict Lumberjack emphasises the urgency of rethinking our financial investments, pushing for a shift towards more sustainable options. The ad cleverly critiques corporate greed while highlighting the devastating consequences of ignoring environmental responsibility, urging viewers to take action before it’s too late.

In Karavan Clothing’s heartwarming ad, Santa finds himself celebrating the holidays alone, with only his loyal pooch and a turkey dinner for company. The ad delicately captures the loneliness that many experience during the festive season, contrasting it with the typical image of togetherness and joy. While Santa’s jolly exterior hides a deeper sense of isolation, a thoughtful customer notices his solitude and makes a special delivery, bringing much-needed cheer. The campaign speaks to the spirit of kindness and compassion, reminding us that even Santa, often seen as a symbol of joy, can feel the weight of loneliness during the holidays.

Kellogg’s new ad campaign introduces an all-new, 3D version of Cornelius the Cockerel, its mascot since 1958, in a vibrant reimagining. Strutting through the city streets with a confident swagger, Cornelius captures the essence of morning routines, from families enjoying breakfast together to individuals starting their day with energy and purpose. Set to the energetic sounds of Jurassic 5’s 'Jayou, the ad highlights Kellogg’s legacy as the 'OG of breakfast.' With cutting-edge animation and a playful portrayal of Cornelius, the campaign reinforces Kellogg’s longstanding connection to mornings, celebrating the individuality and joy that comes with starting the day right.

Let us take a look at all the campaigns from this week.

