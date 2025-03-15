Ad Spot: Truecaller, KFC, YSL Beauty, Nilaya & more

In this weeks Ad Spot, KFC Canada’s latest campaign took a bold approach by using artificial intelligence to replicate its iconic fried chicken recipe. The brand tasked AI with analysing and creating a fried chicken recipe based on the most highly-rated ones available online. Once the AI-generated recipe was developed, KFC compared it with their own legendary fried chicken in a blind taste test. Participants were asked to sample both versions without knowing which was which. The results clearly favored KFC’s recipe, reinforcing the brand's message that no one can replicate the taste and quality of their fried chicken. This campaign not only showcased KFC's superior recipe but also used technology in a creative way to highlight its standing in the fast-food industry.

Truecaller’s latest campaign features Bollywood actors Deepak Tijori and Sheeba Chaddha, celebrating the app’s new feature on iPhones. The films, created by Talented India and produced by Potli Baba Mediahouse, depict the joy users experience when Truecaller successfully identifies incoming calls, eliminating the uncertainty of unknown numbers. With the message of ‘Dance like no one’s watching,’ the campaign presents a lighthearted approach to the relief users feel from scam calls and spam. Through a, dance-driven narrative, the actors reflect the ease and confidence Truecaller brings to phone calls, especially for iPhone users, emphasising the app’s reliability and how it helps users regain control of their communication.

Oasis, in collaboration with the popular anime One Piece, launched a limited-edition drink and packaging that brings the world of One Piece to life. The campaign transformed Oasis’ usual fruit drinks into playful versions of the iconic One Piece characters. Each drink features a different character like Monkey D. Luffruit (papaya) and Namtea (peach-tea flavor), drawing parallels between the world of One Piece and Oasis’ colorful fruit beverages. The campaign also included a specially recreated One Piece opening sequence, with humor and action that playfully appeals to both anime fans and consumers of Oasis drinks. Additionally, consumers were encouraged to scan QR codes on the bottles to win exclusive One Piece merchandise or a chance to win a trip to Japan, making the campaign a combination of creative marketing and interactive engagement.

