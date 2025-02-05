Brand Saga: CaratLane’s love affair with jewellery and innovation

February is synonymous with love, as the world turns pink and red with Valentine's Day fever. Heart-shaped decorations, romantic ads, and brands vying for attention flood every corner, each trying to capture the essence of this day. From chocolates to flowers and everything in between, the air is filled with love and the anticipation of heartfelt gestures.

Amidst this flurry of celebrations, one brand that has been leveraging the occasion by launching campaigns and trying to position itself as the go-to destination for jewellery gifts is CaratLane. But its connection to love runs deeper than seasonal promotions. At its core, CaratLane was founded on the belief that fine jewellery should be an integral part of everyday life.

Founded in 2008 by Mithun Sacheti and Srinivasa Gopalan, CaratLane emerged at a time when jewellery shopping was primarily reserved for grand occasions and dominated by traditional brick-and-mortar stores. The brand aimed to change that, making diamond jewellery not just aspirational but also accessible and affordable for everyday moments.

When CaratLane launched its website in August 2008, e-commerce was still in its infancy in India. The team had to build the platform using OSCommerce, secure logistics partners willing to ship jewellery, and onboard a payment gateway.

Its approach soon caught the attention of Lee Fixel from Tiger Global, who infused over $50 million across multiple funding rounds. This backing fueled CaratLane’s expansion, and by 2012, the brand had taken its next big step by opening its first physical store in Delhi. The move marked the beginning of CaratLane’s omni-channel journey, bridging the digital and offline worlds to enhance the jewellery shopping experience.

A defining moment arrived in 2016. CaratLane underwent a partial buyout by Titan Company, the parent brand of Tanishq, valuing it at ₹575 crores post-investment. This partnership strengthened CaratLane’s market presence, combining Titan’s industry expertise with CaratLane’s digital-first approach. Over the years, the collaboration deepened, culminating in Titan’s complete acquisition of CaratLane in 2023 at a valuation of ₹17,000 crores.

Beyond its business growth, the brand has also been driven by a deep understanding of what jewellery means to people. In India, jewellery is more than an accessory as it represents love, milestones, and cherished memories. This emotional significance becomes even more pronounced during Valentine’s Day, a time when people seek meaningful ways to express their affection. Recognising this, CaratLane has been aiming to establish itself beyond just a jewellery brand, crafting campaigns that celebrate the sentiment behind gifting, making Valentine's Day a natural extension of its brand philosophy.

A natural fit

CaratLane has consistently created campaigns that go beyond conventional romantic gifting, resonating deeply with its audience.

Last year, for Valentine’s Day, CaratLane launched a campaign called Postcards, which allowed users to embed heartfelt video messages into rings. Recipients can scan the ring to relive the message forever. With this campaign, the brand aimed to create a unique and lasting gifting experience.

This tech-led campaign also leveraged celebrities and influencers garnering a total of 945 million impressions.

Additionally, the collaboration with music composer and content creator, Yashraj Mukhate culminated into Dil Ka Postcards, a song that captured the essence of the Postcards experience.

Another campaign, ‘Love It or Hate It,’ took a different approach. Understanding that not everyone embraces Valentine’s Day, CaratLane positioned the occasion as an opportunity to celebrate all kinds of relationships—mothers and daughters, siblings, and even close friends. With this change in messaging, the brand aimed to connect with a broader audience, reinforcing the idea that love, in any form, deserves to be cherished.

Over the years, CaratLane has refined its Valentine’s Day messaging with changing audience expectations, moving beyond traditional advertising to digital-first, emotionally engaging content.

Digital presence

CaratLane has a strong presence on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where it engages with its audience through creative content and influencer collaborations. On Instagram, CaratLane has over one million followers. The brand regularly posts about new product launches, festive occasions, and customer stories.

On Instagram, CaratLane focuses on creating engaging content that resonates with its audience, building a strong community of loyal followers. The brand utilises Instagram Reels and Stories to create short, engaging videos that highlight their products and tell different stories. These features allow the brand to reach a wider audience and increase user engagement.

On YouTube, CaratLane has over 287K subscribers. On this platform, the brand shares videos featuring jewellery styling tips, customer testimonials, and behind-the-scenes content.

CaratLane's social media strategy is centered around building consumer relationships and enhancing brand recognition through targeted campaigns and interactive content.

The brand effectively utilises influencer marketing to promote its brand and products. By collaborating with popular influencers and celebrities, CaratLane has been able to reach a wider audience and create a buzz around its jewelry collections.

Influencers share their experiences with CaratLane products, often showcasing how they incorporate the jewellery into their daily lives and special occasions. This approach not only helps in increasing brand visibility but also builds trust and credibility among potential customers.

CaratLane’s campaign ‘Wear Your Wins’ aimed to initiate a cultural movement by empowering and encouraging women to celebrate every victory—whether big or small, personal or professional.

A key highlight of the campaign was content creator Nancy Tyagi, who made headlines for walking the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a self-made gown, elegantly paired with CaratLane jewelry.

The idea for the campaign stemmed from CaratLane’s interest in participating in Cannes, where several influencers, including Nancy, would be present. When Nancy’s team approached the brand, her journey and story resonated with them.

The brand made Nancy Tyagi the face of CaratLane's #WearYourWins campaign, embodying its message of celebrating personal achievements with confidence and grace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy Tyagi (@nancytyagi___) The brand further amplified its message by launching a dedicated campaign spotlighting Nancy Tyagi, showcasing her journey and celebrating her achievements as a symbol of perseverance and success.

The brand also leveraged spoken word poetry to drive realisation for a jewellery brand.

Beyond digital

Traditional media also plays a role in CaratLane's overall strategy, albeit a smaller one compared to digital channels. The brand ensures a balanced media mix to leverage the strengths of both digital and traditional platforms.

CaratLane's print advertising focuses on showcasing their jewelry collections in a visually appealing manner, often highlighting the craftsmanship and quality of their products.

Today, CaratLane has over 275 stores across 100+ cities. As CaratLane continues to expand its physical presence and penetrate deeper into Tier II and Tier III cities, the brand aims to continue making beautiful jewelry accessible, affordable, and forever wearable. CaratLane's success serves as an inspiration to other businesses, demonstrating the importance of innovation, customer-centric strategies, and adapting to the ever-changing market landscape.