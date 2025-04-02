Brand Saga: How ixigo keeps travelers hooked every April Fools

In 2007, two IIT Kanpur alumni, Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, co-founded ixigo with the vision of simplifying travel planning for Indian consumers. Their prior experience at Amadeus, a global travel technology company, gave them deep insights into the inefficiencies of the industry—confusing pricing, scattered information, and the lack of a user-friendly platform for comparing travel options.

Determined to change this, they founded ixigo, a platform that aggregated and compared real-time data from various travel websites, helping users make informed decisions. Their journey began from a small studio apartment in Gurgaon, where they worked without salaries for the first year.

Today, the brand has experienced significant growth in both funding and revenue over the years.​ Since its inception, ixigo has secured approximately $96.6 million across 12 funding rounds from 52 investors. In 2024, the operating revenue increased by 31% to ₹655.9 crore from ₹501.2 crore in FY23. Net profit surged over 200% to ₹73.1 crore from ₹23.4 crore in the previous fiscal.

But beyond numbers, what truly sets ixigo apart is its innovative storytelling and quirky marketing, a prime example being its much-anticipated April Fools’ Day campaigns.

A legacy of April Fools' pranks

ixigo’s April Fools’ campaigns have become an annual spectacle, blending humor with travel-related innovations which were often so convincing that they fool thousands before the big reveal.

In 2014, ixigo took luxury travel to new and hilarious heights by announcing Rick Air, a five-star rickshaw ride promising an experience better than first-class airline cabins. The video featured auto-rickshaws equipped with plush seating, gourmet meals, and personalized services, making it one of their most loved campaigns.

The next year, ixigo addressed a very relatable travel woe, and launched a ‘Loo Finder’ app, which supposedly helped desperate travelers locate public toilets nearby. With options like Indian toilet, Western toilet, a hole in the ground, etc and was presented as a game-changer, until users realised they’d been pranked.

In 2016, ixigo introduced a coolie-booking app, claiming to have aggregated over 1 million coolies across railway stations and airports. The app promised features like ETA tracking, pricing guides, and detailed profiles with ratings, languages spoken, and user reviews.

In one of its most ambitious hoaxes, in 2017, ixigo unveiled ixigo Glass, an AI-powered smart device that used machine learning, augmented reality, and predictive analysis to enhance travel experiences. With a limited number of free pre-orders, the prank generated buzz before people realised it was a prank.

The brand upped the ante in 2018 by launching ixigo Kavach, a smart travel lock that delivered electric shocks to thieves attempting to steal bags. The product’s convincing promo video left many believing that travel security had finally reached sci-fi levels.

In 2019, ixigo announced an exciting contest: capture a screenshot of a plane inside an outlined frame, and win a free domestic flight ticket under ₹5,000. But there was a catch that the plane moved way too fast, making it nearly impossible to win. That didn’t stop thousands from trying their luck.

Due to the global pandemic, ixigo paused its April Fools’ campaign in 2020, focusing instead on spreading awareness about travel safety and restrictions.

Recognising that turbulence is a major fear for flyers, in 2021, the brand pranked its consumers by introducing a smart seat cushion using technology inspired by car suspensions, earthquake resistance tech, and NASA’s Mars rover shocks. The brand even claimed 1,500 people had pre-registered. It was later revealed that this was nothing but a prank.

In 2022, ixigo announced ‘Shoes X,’ a smart sneaker with built-in technology, including a USB charging port, ultra-wide back camera, selfie camera, GPS vibration sensor, and Shoe-R code for transactions. The absurdly futuristic features left audiences amused and intrigued.

In 2023, ixigo claimed to have entered the wearables market with bhAI, an AI-powered headset that could summarise meetings, book tickets, and even suggest interview answers. The product was so outlandish that while some guessed the prank, others eagerly awaited its launch.

Last year, the brand teamed up with AbhiBus, to introduce FLYFIE, a drone selfie stick that could take aerial selfies and record travel experiences hands-free. The video showcased travelers effortlessly capturing cinematic moments, making many wish it were real.

This year, ixigo pulled off yet another stunt, a seemingly fake sale that turned out to be real. On April 1st, the company announced an “April Full Refund Sale”, where 100 lucky travelers got their entire flight bookings refunded, making their trips completely free. Initially dismissed as an April Fools' joke, the campaign stunned the internet when it turned out to be a genuine giveaway!

Visual storytelling and community engagement

The brand effectively leverages social media to engage its audience by tailoring content for each platform, ensuring maximum impact and relevance.

On Instagram, ixigo creates a visually rich travel experience by sharing stunning destination images, short-form travel guides, and user-generated content. The brand frequently uses Instagram Reels and Stories to highlight travel tips, trending destinations, and seasonal offers.

The brand also taps into moment marketing by creating timely posts around festivals, travel trends, and pop culture references, making its content both engaging and shareable.

For instance, during the festive season, ixigo posts travel-friendly hacks to help users plan smooth getaways, while its humorous meme-style content makes travel struggles relatable.

The brand also runs interactive polls, Q&As, and contests to keep its audience engaged and involved in its community.

The brand’s X (then Twitter) strategy revolves around real-time engagement, providing quick travel updates, responding to customer queries, and sharing deals. The brand actively participates in trending conversations related to travel, leveraging hashtags and witty responses to stay relevant.

For example, ixigo often shares travel-related news, weather updates, and flight or train disruptions, making it a go-to source for travelers needing real-time assistance. The brand also uses humor and pop culture references in its tweets to maintain a fun and engaging brand personality.

Its YouTube channel serves as an extension of its brand voice, offering in-depth travel-related content, helping users plan their trips efficiently with insider tips and must-visit recommendations. It also shares tips for booking budget-friendly tickets during peak seasons, ensuring travelers can maximize their savings while enjoying festive celebrations.

The brand uses storytelling to make their content more engaging. They create small series with narratives around travel experiences, which helps in capturing the audience's attention and inspiring them to travel.

The brand’s content often depicts real-life travel scenarios like missing a train, dealing with airport turbulence, or struggling with last-minute bookings.

The brand also collaborates with travel influencers to reach a broader audience. These influencers share their travel experiences and promote ixigo's services, helping to build trust and credibility among their followers.

For instance, a collaboration with a well-known travel vlogger might showcase how ixigo helps find the best train routes in India, giving potential users firsthand insights into the app’s benefits.

The brand has also actively collaborated with Bollywood films and series to enhance its brand visibility. These partnerships often involve creative integrations, contests, and themed campaigns for its social media that blends the essence of the movie with travel experiences.

Along with the digital mediums, the brand has also leveraged diverse marketing strategies and mediums to strengthen its brand presence, including impactful Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising. Its #CancelBefikar campaign promoted ixigo's 'ixigo assured' product, which offers free cancellations on domestic flight bookings.

Designed to ease travelers' concerns about hefty cancellation penalties, the campaign took a playful approach by incorporating popular Bollywood song lyrics and dialogues. It featured witty, travel-themed billboards with lines like ‘Apna refund aayega!’, ‘Hum refund de chuke sanam’, and ‘Kabhi booking, kabhi refund’, instantly striking a chord with audiences.

The brand's ability to blend technology with creative storytelling has helped it carve a distinct space in the travel industry. From quirky April Fools' campaigns to interactive social media engagement, the brand has consistently found ways to stay relevant and connect with its audience. As travel behavior evolves, its focus on innovation and consumer engagement will likely continue shaping its journey.