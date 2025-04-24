Brand Saga: How Netflix India won cable-loyal Indians with its marketing

In a market flooded with free content, pirated sites, and deeply ingrained TV habits, getting Indian audiences to pay for entertainment must have been a significant challenge.

Flashback to 1997, Scotts Valley, California: Reed Hastings gets slapped with a $40 late fee for returning Apollo 13 past its due date. Frustrated by the rigid rental system, he wondered — what if there were no due dates, no late fees, just freedom to watch? That thought planted the seed for Netflix.

Though Hastings later called it a metaphorical anecdote, it became a central part of the brand’s early storytelling.

Launched in 1997 as a DVD-by-mail service in the US, Netflix quietly began changing how people accessed entertainment. In 2007, it pivoted to streaming. The move not only changed the way content was delivered, but also how people consumed it. From skipping intros to binge-watching entire seasons, many behaviours now considered standard in streaming culture were shaped, or at least scaled, by Netflix.

Fast forward to January 2016, Netflix made a global announcement of going live in 130 countries simultaneously, including India. But while Netflix revolutionised entertainment across the West, India posed a very different challenge.

Unlike markets where streaming replaced expensive cable bundles, Indian users were already paying for channel-rich, affordable cable or DTH services. Asking them to pay a similar or even slightly higher amount for a single streaming app was a tougher pitch.

With a well-established television ecosystem and long-standing viewing habits, Netflix needed more than just great shows; it needed to rewrite the rules of watching.

To close the gap, Netflix doubled down on what streaming offered that cable couldn’t: control, convenience, and choice. Through interactive and witty social media posts, it began nudging Indian audiences toward the advantages it provides over traditional television - no commercial breaks, convenience of access to their favorite shows on the move, a vast choice of film and television series to choose from.

One of their early campaigns played on the relatable annoyances of life without Netflix, like missing your favourite shows, enduring commercial breaks, or having nothing good to watch.

The brand posts sparked lively conversations, with Netflix engaging users through humorous and on-brand replies, helping the platform build both awareness and relatability.

And then came the banter.

In its debut year, Netflix found itself in a back-and-forth with Hotstar (now Disney+ Hotstar) after both brands put up similar outdoor billboards. What followed was a series of sharp, tongue-in-cheek GIFs and witty tweets, each taking digs at the other.

Netflix's entry in India was a topic of debate. While the video streaming site held unparalleled leadership globally, it still faced competition from homegrown content streaming apps in India.

The answer lay in content and locally resonant marketing.

The Bollywood-style breakthrough

Netflix leaned into exclusivity and global access but when it entered India in 2016, it wasn’t the first player on the field. YouTube already had deep penetration, Hotstar was scaling up with cricket and TV shows, and Amazon Prime Video was experimenting with bundled subscriptions. Netflix couldn’t just drop international titles and expect India to binge.

Enter: Sacred Games.

More than its first Indian original, Sacred Games was Netflix’s full-blown Bollywood-style launch. Trailers were cut and timed like theatrical releases, teaser drops were hyped across social media, and key dialogues from the show were turned into digital moment marketing gold. The cast was everywhere on social media platforms and social campaigns turned Nawazuddin’s Ganesh Gaitonde into a pop culture icon.

When both Sacred Games Season were released, brands on Social Media were going crazy over it. Social Media and the internet was flooded with the famous dialogues and iconic characters from the series.

Netflix complemented this digital buzz with an expansive out-of-home (OOH) campaign. Billboards and wallscapes across cities bore intense visuals from the show.

Netflix India reportedly shelled out ₹5–6 crore on OOH for Sacred Games in 2018. The following year, its spends on OOH reportedly doubled, with FY19 marketing investments twice that of FY18 and huge 50 feet posters of Sacred Games were seen. Additionally, Netflix not only took the traditional billboard route but also the transit media route. The second season was particularly well-received, becoming the most-watched show on Netflix in India during that time.

But it wasn’t just about the money. The platform treated the launch like a film studio would a tentpole release, carefully timing rollouts, using cast-led promotions, seeding conversations through influencers, and keeping the audience engaged in the run-up to release. This wasn’t just marketing a series; this was establishing a tone for what Netflix Originals in India could look and feel like.

Sacred Games marked the beginning of a new playbook, where Netflix didn’t just localise content, it localised the way it was marketed.

Storytelling with local flavour

Netflix doesn’t sell its shows. It tells stories around them. That’s been the backbone of Netflix India’s communication strategy. It is anchored in storytelling that resonates deeply with local audiences. Instead of pushing products, the platform crafts narratives that extend the worlds of its series and films.

Localisation played a crucial role. Netflix adapts its messaging to reflect regional sensibilities, using local languages, cultural references, and festivals to strike a chord.

It’s a strategy that hinges on emotional connection. Take, for example, the “Har Parivaar Ke Liye” campaign launched during Diwali focused on the power of collective viewing and celebrated the joy of shared moments.

In many cases, the line between content and marketing blurs completely. By encouraging fan theories, discussions, and user-generated content, Netflix boosts engagement through community participation and social sharing.

Turning streets into storyboards

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising has long been a staple in brand visibility, but Netflix India has taken a more unconventional approach to it. Rather than relying solely on traditional billboards, the streaming giant uses high-traffic public spaces to engage commuters with campaigns that tell stories and spark conversations.

Their campaigns often go beyond traditional billboards, incorporating elements that surprise and engage passersby. In 2021, the promotional campaign for 'Aranyak' featured billboards that revealed a new character each day, building intrigue and anticipation among commuters.

To promote its original show, Killer Soup (2024), Netflix rolled out an OOH reading 'Craving killer soup? Watch now'. Swiggy soon joined this by adding a similar billboard adjacent to it that read 'Craving a soup? Order now'. Other brands quickly picked up this meme-worthy billboard banter, and using clever wordplay joined in on this, giving rise to a viral moment marketing trend.

With 100 days left for the launch of its film 'The Archies', Netflix India put up a 100-day countdown billboard intended to serve as a daily reminder of the film’s release on Netflix. By leveraging high-traffic locations and integrating cultural nuances, Netflix's OOH campaigns not only promote its content but also enhance brand visibility and recall in a cluttered advertising landscape.

It announced the release date of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar with a drone show above Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course. A fleet of 1,000 drones lit up the night sky, forming motifs and visuals inspired by the series.

Digital playbook

By tailoring content for platforms like YouTube 26.5M subscribers, Instagram 11.4M followers, and Twitter (now X) 1.8M followers, the brand has cultivated a digital presence that resonates deeply with Indian audiences.

Netflix India’s YouTube channel has evolved into more than just a home for trailers. It’s a playground for cultural commentary and comedic breakdowns. It leverages collaborations with popular creators to produce content.

For instance, comedian Tanmay Bhat hosts the "Tanmay Reacts" series, where he and fellow comedians react to Netflix shows, blending humor with commentary.

Another example is of Kusha Kapila co-hosting the Behensplaining series on Netflix India's YouTube channel, where she and Srishti Dixit provided humorous reviews and commentary on popular Netflix shows. This series blended comedy with critique, making it an engaging way to discuss content.​

Instagram is where Netflix India flexes its meme game. The account regularly drops meme carousels, reels, and clips of Netflix shows and movies.

For example, during the "Binod" meme trend, Netflix India joined the conversation by creating memes related to its shows

On Twitter, Netflix India excels in real-time engagement and topical humor, often tying them to current events. The brand routinely joins topical trends, from budget announcements to cricket wins, with pop culture spins.

Us to the Indian Cricket team after watching this game:#IndvsEng 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/0avyeX3Q2y — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 16, 2021

On social media, Netflix India positions itself within the broader context of everyday Indian life, be it news, sports, or internet humor.

The rise of TUDUM

While Netflix India was making its mark with eye-catching billboards and meme-heavy marketing, globally, Netflix was building something bigger, a moment that could unite fans worldwide under one digital roof. That moment was TUDUM.

Launched in 2020, TUDUM began as a global pop culture event to celebrate Netflix's most beloved titles held annually in São Paulo, Brazil (except from the 2nd to the 4th editions, which had an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Named after the instantly recognisable opening sound of Netflix, TUDUM evolved into Netflix’s version of Comic-Con, a fan-first celebration of everything streaming.

The event gave Netflix a stage to showcase its originals, surprise fans with trailers, and bring talent front and center, all while owning the hype, the reveal, and the fandom around its shows.

In India, Netflix didn't just localise the event. It reimagined it. From showcasing sneak peeks of popular Indian titles to having local hosts and creators participate, the platform ensured Indian audiences weren’t left out.

In 2022, Netflix India also rolled out TUDUM India Spotlights, content bites that spotlighted India-specific titles, layered with the humor, glamor, and drama that local audiences love. This blend of global fandom with desi flair created a touchpoint where Indian users felt seen and celebrated.

It wasn’t just a content dump; it was an invitation to participate. Just like their on-ground activations, TUDUM reflected Netflix India’s knack for turning content into community.

From being the new kid on the block to finding its footing among Indian audiences, Netflix’s journey in India has been shaped by constant learning. What began as a tough sell in a market already spoilt for choice with affordable TV and streaming options, slowly transformed into a masterclass in localisation, content marketing, and fan-first storytelling.

From sparking meme wars and banter online to turning streets into cinematic experiences and building fandoms around Indian originals, Netflix gradually found ways to connect with its audience on their terms.

In the end, what helped Netflix break through wasn’t just technology or global titles but its ability to listen, adapt, and speak the language of pop culture. A late fee in California may have sparked the idea, but in India, it’s storytelling that kept the stream going.