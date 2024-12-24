Have you seen Amitabh Bachchan’s AI-powered holographic avatar at IDFC FIRST Bank?

As technology continues to evolve, it’s not just changing what we do but how we connect with

each other and the world around us. From automating daily tasks to building virtual spaces,

technology has woven itself into our everyday lives. In particular, artificial intelligence has

proven to be a game-changer, introducing innovations that once seemed impossible. Whether it’s

simplifying our work, improving how we communicate, or offering instant access to information,

AI is becoming a trusted companion in our daily routines.



Embracing this change, IDFC FIRST Bank is introducing India’s first AI-powered holographic

avatar of Amitabh Bachchan, taking its first leap towards making banking more interactive and

personal. The Holographic Extended Reality (HXR) device, features touch capability, allowing

users to interact directly with the digital avatar. Currently, customers can engage with Mr

Bachchan’s digital avatar and get information on bank products and services, including Zero Fee

Banking along with Monthly Interest Credits and many more with the brand integrating

additional product offerings in subsequent phases.



This initiative is in line with IDFC FIRST Bank’s commitment to its digital-first philosophy and

innovation-led customer-centric approach, with the brand aiming to simplify the banking

experience for customers, offering personalized assistance and an immersive service experience

for all.