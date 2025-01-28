Cheetos rolls out a new font using the non-dominant hand

If you're a Cheetos fan, you know the struggle of enjoying your favourite snack without getting your hands covered in that pesky cheese dust, affectionately known as Cheetle. According to Cheetos, a whopping 99% of people eat Cheetos with their dominant hand, making everyday tasks a bit of a challenge.

To tackle this issue, Cheetos has created a new font designed entirely with non-dominant hands. The result? A delightfully imperfect font that's as playful as it is functional.

A mockumentary-style video showcases the "design process" behind the font, featuring Rich Silverstein, the founder of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, a well-known advertising agency from San Francisco. With their dominant hands out of commission due to Cheetle, the team resorts to using their non-dominant hands, resulting in a font that's equal parts quirky and charming.

As the agency team reflects on their masterpiece, they can't help but gush about the font's "perfection" – with a healthy dose of sarcasm, of course. "Perfection in design – it's our greatest achievement yet," one team member deadpans. "It will change the way people think about typography for years, even centuries, to come." The tongue-in-cheek humour adds to the lighthearted and playful tone of the campaign.

The font is available on Cheetos.com and via a Chrome browser plug-in. Further, the brand has also challenged its consumers to try it “in unexpected places, from work to study to personal projects.”

Those posting the awkward results on social could win a limited-edition bag of Cheetos inspired by The Other Hand Font.