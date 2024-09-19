Clinic Plus celebrates daughters by giving an ode to the ones that were never wished for

In a country like India, where societal progress has been significant but not absolute, gender bias remains deeply ingrained. These biases manifest in everyday life, at workplaces, in public settings, within families, and, perhaps most heartbreakingly, they begin even before a child is born. In many families, the expectation of a male child still takes precedence, overshadowing the possibility of celebrating the birth of a daughter.

Addressing this age-old issue, Clinic Plus has launched a campaign this Daughter's Day, titled 'Beti Bann Ke Aana' or 'Wish for a Girl Child.' The ad begins with a traditional Indian baby shower, where a mother-to-be is surrounded by women happily singing and dancing. But as they celebrate, all their wishes are for the birth of a boy, with songs like 'Lalla aane wala hai' (It’s going to be a boy). The mother smiles, but the underlying misogyny of the moment is hard to miss.

In a heartwarming shift, the mother starts to speak to her unborn child, referring to her as 'daughter.' She tells her baby girl not to worry about a world that expects her to be a boy because she is wanted. In this intimate moment, the mother gives both herself and her child the strength to fight against a society that has always placed a higher value on sons. With a sense of quiet defiance, she says, 'Tum aana, toh beti bann ke aana' (When you come, come as a daughter).

As the ad progresses, the mother promises her child that she is ready to stand against society, even against a God who is habitual to hearing prayers for sons. She urges her daughter to be the one who changes the world if the world refuses to change for her. The film closes with a touching tribute to all the daughters who were never given the chance to be wanted.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, through this campaign, Clinic Plus sheds light on a social issue that is often hidden in plain sight. The message is simple yet profound: change starts with wanting a daughter. It’s a call to mothers to embrace the power of their wishes because every daughter deserves to feel wanted and every society deserves to experience the strength and beauty they bring.

Talking about the conceptualisation of the ad, Anurag Agnihotri, Chief Creative Officer (West) at Ogilvy India, stated in a Press Release, "People wish for a son. People wish for “just a healthy baby.” But no one ever wishes for a daughter. Clinic Plus, as a brand, stands for inspiring mothers to raise strong daughters. But how can a daughter be strong if she never feels wanted, or wonders if she was better off being a boy? This video is an appeal to all mothers to start wishing for daughters. To make them feel wanted. To make them strong. The thought was so powerful that it truly made us all wonder, how beautiful the world would be if it were filled with daughters.”