Disney’s Christmas ad spotlights an unlikely friendship between a boy and an octopus

Over the years, Disney has introduced audiences to countless iconic duos, from the timeless friendship of Toy Story’s Woody and Buzz to the adventurous partnership of Moana and Maui. This Christmas, Disney unveiled its newest pair - a young boy and a charming octopus. This addition is part of Disney’s latest holiday campaign, ‘The Boy & The Octopus,’ produced by the agency adam&eveDDB and brought to life by director Taika Waititi (known for Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) through the production company Hungry Man UK.

Launched this week, the short film tells the heartwarming story of a young boy who encounters an inquisitive octopus during a seaside vacation. The CGI octopus, with a penchant for exploration and boundless curiosity, follows the boy home, bound to him on his head, and together they form an unlikely friendship. The advertisement gives us a glimpse into the boy’s world and his growing bond with the adorable CGI octopus as the latter learns the ways of the human world. The octopus gets accustomed to Disney references from a Buzz Lightyear action figure, a Star Wars lightsaber toy, the boy wearing a Mickey Mouse beanie, a wall art starring Iron Man and more.

As the duo embark on a journey filled with holiday traditions—from twinkling lights, Christmas trees, holiday movies and the octopus experiencing its first ever snowfall, we get a melodic instrumental rendition of ‘Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid’ in the background. Their bond exemplifies the magic of friendship found in the most unexpected places.

Performed by a 60-piece orchestra and recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, the soundtrack adds a nostalgic layer to the ad film’s storytelling.

The story of the boy and his unlikely friend captures the essence of what Christmas is all about - cherishing moments with those who make our world brighter.