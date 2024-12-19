DoorDash’s holiday campaign delivers humour and last-minute gifts

The holidays are a time of joy and celebration, but they can also be riddled with stress and guilt. Between forgotten gifts and last-minute party contributions, DoorDash has stepped in to alleviate these holiday pain points with its latest campaign, ‘No One Has to Know.’

Created by Suprette, DoorDash's in-house creative studio, and directed by Win Bates of Tool, the relatable and humorous campaign is aimed at consumers who rely on DoorDash for holiday gifts.

The first ad film opens in a cosy living room decorated for the holidays. A father, visibly nervous, rushes to the front door to meet his DoorDash delivery personnel who bought a pair of headphones (his daughter’s Christmas gift) at the last minute.

Just as he grabs the package, his daughter excitedly asks, “Who’s at the door?” Thinking on his feet, he blurts, “Carolers!” Her face lights up as she eagerly drags her mother to the door. Caught off guard, the personnal quickly hides the headphones behind his back and begins an improvised rendition of Silent Night. His version is off-key and features the same line repeated over and over which goes, “Silent night… everyone sleep tight.”

The daughter’s excitement fades as she exchanges unimpressed glances with her mother, while the father silently mouths a ‘thank you’ to the driver. As the family heads back inside, the driver places the headphones on the porch and walks away, making sure the dad’s secret is safe.

The second ad begins with two men walking toward the front door of a holiday party. They exchange worried looks, realising they’ve forgotten to bring the hostess a gift. The scene cuts to their DoorDash Dasher approaching the driveway. The app’s special instructions say, “Please don’t let anyone see you.” The Dasher hides behind a bush signals discreetly to the man and hands him a bottle of wine just in time.

When the host opens the door, she’s overjoyed, exclaiming that they didn’t have to to bring a gift to which the man responds it’s nothing, while the Dasher watches from a distance.

The third film opens in a chaotic kitchen. A grandmother stands in front of a burnt cake, sighs before tossing it into the trash. She yells to her family that the cake’s almost ready while frantically opening the well-decorated cake. The grandmother sprinkles powdered sugar on top and places it on a tray as if she made it herself.

The camera pans to the DoorDash package signalling that the brand can offer fresh and ready-made options for those moments when things don’t go as planned.

With this campaign, the brand aims to address a real consumer pain point and position itself as a part of the holiday experience.

Whether it's looking for an (almost) forgotten gift or salvaging a baking mishap, the brand’s message is clear – sometimes, it’s okay to take the easy way out, after all, no one has to know.





