Elle Fanning, Charles Melton, Nazha, & Youngji Lee dance to self-express in Coach's new campaign

Coach’s latest campaign, 'Unlock Your Courage,' introduces a fresh chapter in the brand’s ongoing focus on self-expression. Featuring new global ambassadors, Elle Fanning, Charles Melton, Nazha, and Storm Reid, alongside older brand faces like Jayson Tatum, Kōki, and Youngji Lee, the campaign focuses on moments where courage allows for authenticity over perfection.

This new series of films builds on Coach’s existing platform, 'The Courage to Be Real,' which encourages people to embrace every part of who they are. Each ad follows a personal story about overcoming self-doubt and finding the confidence to express oneself.

In 'The Audition,' Elle Fanning is seen waiting nervously, preparing to step into an audition. As she holds her Coach bag, the pressure to be perfect gives way to an unexpected moment of release, expressed through a carefree dance that helps her gather the confidence to walk into the room with self-assurance.

In 'The Date,' Charles Melton deals with pre-date jitters, unsure of how to present himself. His Coach bag comes into play, sparking a playful moment that helps him break out of his hesitation, allowing him to head into the date feeling more like himself.

'The Family Gathering' features Youngji Lee grappling with the idea of perfection in front of her family. With the help of her Coach bag, she moves through the family chaos with a sense of ease, finding the courage to embrace who she is.

Nazha’s film, 'The Party,' shows her feeling out of place in a group setting. As she clutches her Coach bag, her outfit changes, reflecting a shift in confidence. She goes from a reserved look to something more bold and true to her personality, allowing her to feel comfortable in her own skin.

This fall campaign introduces Coach’s Fall 2024 collection, which explores how many people today often feel constrained by their own expectations. Each film starts from this relatable point of vulnerability and shows how a small moment of courage can lead to embracing one’s unique identity. The focus isn’t on perfection, but on celebrating real self-expression.