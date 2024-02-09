House of McDowell's Soda’s #YaaronWaaliBaat campaign featuring Kartik Aryan celebrates true friendships

McDowell's Soda has launched a new campaign #YaaronWaaliBaat with its brand ambassador, Kartik Aryan. This campaign beautifully captures the essence of going above and beyond for our friends and loved ones, highlighting gestures that carry profound meaning.

In a touching twist, Kartik Aryan takes the initiative to learn Indian Sign Language (ISL) to communicate with a friend who has a hearing impairment. This thoughtful action not only underscores the importance of inclusivity in friendships but also showcases the genuine joy derived from having 'Yaaron Waali Baat' (the untold understanding that we share with friends).

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra and executed by Nineteen Films, the campaign serves as a poignant reminder that authentic friendships are built on understanding, empathy, and actions that transcend the ordinary. By featuring Kartik Aryan in this role, the brand not only spreads a positive message but also emphasizes the significance of nurturing connections that truly matter.



House of McDowell's Soda continues to set a meaningful tone, encouraging us all to embrace those 'Yaaron Wali Baat' that make friendships extraordinary.

The OOH extension of the campaign 'Yaaron Waali Baat' took a 360-degree approach, featuring the largest anamorphic hoarding. The campaign also revolved around bringing back friends and memories. Friends could take selfies, seeing them alongside Kartik in real-time through AI.





















The campaign continues on social media through influencer collaborations, with the core communication centred around the essence of friendship. Audiences are engaged to share their #YaaronWaaliBaat stories on social media platforms.

Varun Koorichh, VP, Marketing & Portfolio Head, Diageo India, said, “We are thrilled to announce our latest campaign featuring superstar Kartik Aaryan as the face of House of McDowell’s Soda. As a brand, we strongly believe in friendship as a medium to uplift each other and bring out the limitless possibilities of the bond we share with our yaars. This strategic collaboration not only heralds a new chapter for House of McDowell’s Soda but also signifies a deliberate move to leverage Kartik's cinematic embodiment of friendships, notably portrayed through his infamous 'friendship pegs.' What stood out was how Kartik made sure to get the sign language right and like the film, he actually did undergo a lot of coaching to learn ISL.”

Speaking on his association with House of McDowell’s Soda, actor Kartik Aaryan said, “As an actor, I've had the pleasure to experience incredible moments in life but when I reflect upon the true priorities that shape my life, friendships take centre stage. I am extremely elated to be associated with a brand like House of McDowell's Soda that has catalysed fostering friendships. Shooting for the brand and understanding the ethos of Yaari has been an absolute blast. I couldn't be more excited about it. While my career has been an exhilarating journey, it's the friendships that I've made along the way that have truly enhanced the storyline of my life making this partnership extremely personal and special for me.”

