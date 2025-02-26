Lifebuoy marks its new chapter at the Mahakumbh Mela

For generations, Lifebuoy has been more than just a soap. It has been a part of Indian homes, passed down like a habit across generations, from when hygiene was just an afterthought to today, when it is a necessity. And now as consumers in India evolve, Lifebuoy is changing too.

In keeping with its legacy of innovation, Lifebuoy chose an iconic platform to mark this transformation: the Maha Kumbh Mela. Known for its massive scale and cultural significance, the Kumbh has long been a part of Lifebuoy’s journey, serving as a stage for hygiene awareness initiatives. This year, Lifebuoy is taking its presence to new heights.

At the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, Lifebuoy relaunched with an innovative and engaging drone show, capturing the attention of millions in attendance. The spectacle reinforced the message that hygiene is not just a personal responsibility but a collective one. The event sparked widespread interest and led to wholesome reactions from the audience.

And there’s more. After this stellar event at the Mahakumbh, the brand is up to much more. Bollywood’s biggest icon—Shah Rukh Khan will be the face of this historic relaunch. His collaboration with the brand amplifies this transformation, taking the message to millions.