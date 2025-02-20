Lynx’s latest micro ads offer a bold and bizarre take on intimate fragrance

For decades, Axe (or Lynx, as it’s known in some markets) has built its brand around the idea that smelling good makes you more attractive. Traditionally, its ads showcased men using body spray as a magnet for attention. But now, Lynx is pushing that idea even further by suggesting that the right scent can attract people to places you would least expect.

With its latest campaign, the brand isn’t just turning heads, it’s making noses follow. Aimed at promoting its fragrance designed for intimate areas in Spain, the series of 10-second micro-ads highlight the unexpected power of fragrance in some rather unconventional ways.

Conceptualised by LOLA MullenLowe, the first spot titled, ‘Basket’, is set in a high-energy basketball game, where a player is soaring mid-dunk with an opponent trying to block the shot; nothing out of the ordinary. Until the defender’s nose accidentally passes near the dunker’s lower body, specifically his nether regions. Instead of moving away, he stops, inhales deeply and seems unable to resist the scent and the game takes a backseat.

In the second spot, cinema plays a role. Anyone who has been to a packed movie theatre knows the awkward shuffle required to let someone pass. In this ad, a man makes his way to his seat, squeezing past a row of people. As he moves, a woman catches an unexpected whiff of his scent, right from his rear. Instead of ignoring it, she stands up and follows him down the aisle, sniffing as she goes.

The third spot features a boxer, prepped and ready for his match, spraying Lynx on his feet. Fast forward to the fight, he delivers a knockout blow and his opponent crumples to the ground, landing face-first near his feet. What should have been a humiliating moment takes an unexpected turn. The defeated fighter, instead of recovering, takes in a deep sniff and remains there. Even after the match ends and the victorious boxer heads for a post-fight shower, the opponent remains, still drawn to the scent.

Despite the ad spots’ too-in-the-face approach, the ones who are getting sniffed and the audience around them are often baffled and weirded out. This reaction adds to the bizarre and exaggerated nature of the campaign, making it even more of a spectacle.

However, this campaign is a continuation of Lynx’s signature bold approach, playing with exaggerated attraction in a quirky, humorous way. But it also speaks about how scent isn’t just for the upper body. The brand taps into a conversation that many personal care products shy away from—body odour in less commonly discussed areas and the growing market for all-over body sprays.

Rather than positioning its deodorant purely as a tool for personal confidence, it leans into the idea of fragrance as a force of attraction; no matter where it is applied. By using absurd humour and unexpected moments, the brand ensures the message sticks all in 10 seconds.

In a world of shrinking attention spans, the brand’s use of micro-ad format gets straight to the point. The exaggerated reactions and bizarre scenarios make them perfect for social media shareability.

Tomás Ostiglia, ECD at Lola MullenLowe notes, “This campaign proves that no matter the length, great storytelling and sharp humour can make an impact everywhere.”

Whether viewers find the campaign outrageous, hilarious or just weird, it grabs attention in the most brazen manner.