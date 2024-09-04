MS Dhoni takes a joy ride in EMotorad’s E-Cycle ad

In a new campaign, EMotorad has teamed up with its brand ambassador, cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, to showcase its latest innovation—a foldable, flat-tired e-cycle. Known for his deep love of motorcycles, Dhoni's collection ranges from the classic Yamaha RD350 to the high-speed Kawasaki Ninja H2, a machine celebrated for its cutting-edge design and speed. This campaign, however, introduces a different side of the cricket icon, blending his passion for two-wheelers with a playful twist.

The advertisement opens in Dhoni’s garage, in a light-hearted moment, he mimics the sounds of various motorcycles—‘vroom vroom’ and ‘vaun vaun’—adding a touch of humour, as if the star is poking fun at the E-bicycle itself. Then asks “Ismein kya sirf pedal maarun?” An EMotorad representative responds with, “Dil se aawaaz ayegi,” proceeding to show us EMotorad's flagship product the Doodle V3.

Speaking about the campaign, Aditya Oza, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at EMotorad, said, "Dil se Aawaz aayegi" is more than just a tagline; we wanted to highlight what it feels like riding our bikes. And across everyone we spoke to after their first ride, their expression was a feeling of joy! With every campaign we create, we aim to instil the soul of the brand and express it through our content. Good advertising and great products have one thing in common: They evoke emotions, and that’s what our latest campaign is about. What's even more remarkable is our partnership with MS Dhoni and doing all crazy things with us in such a sporty manner. We couldn't be prouder to have the ultimate brand ambassador, who is not only an investor but also remains our Captain Cool forever.”

The ad cleverly contrasts Dhoni’s usual chill persona with a more playful side. Initially, clad in a leather jacket, looking intimidating and seemingly poking fun at the idea of an e-bike, Dhoni eventually transforms into a carefree rider, embodying the simple joys of cycling. The transition is both unexpected and endearing, capturing the essence of the e-cycle’s appeal—fun, freedom, and innovation.

This isn’t the first time EMotorad has leveraged Dhoni’s charm to create memorable ads. Earlier, the “Bole Jo Koyal” campaign saw Dhoni singing and riding a bike, a moment that quickly went viral. With this latest ad, it’s clear that EMotorad, backed by Dhoni's star power, is trying to continue to captivate audiences. As the campaign gains momentum, fans can surely expect more unforgettable moments from the beloved cricket icon.

The ad ends with a wholesome scene, portraying Dhoni, now carefree and joyful, riding the e-cycle through open streets, making cheerful noises like “weeeeeee” and “woooooooo.” ending with the tagline “Dil se awaaz ayegi”.