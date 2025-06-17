Meta AI's campaign blends into daily life with stories rooted in routine

For years, artificial intelligence in advertising has largely been framed as a functional assistant, efficient, helpful, and practical. But DDB Mudra’s new campaign for Meta AI in India takes a more culturally grounded approach. Instead of flashy demonstrations or futuristic scenarios, the campaign begins with a question every Indian has heard, asked, or answered in passing, 'Aaj kya karoge?' (What will you do today?)

The idea was to reframe AI not as a high-tech utility, but as a thought partner, one that could sit alongside people in their daily lives, offering inspiration, guidance, and playfulness in moments big and small.

This insight took shape across several regional films, each grounded in the routines of different age groups and geographies. The films avoided spectacle in favour of storytelling rooted in the everyday. A student, a retiree, a young couple, each finding their way out of monotony with a small nudge from Meta AI. The tone remained conversational, almost observational, allowing viewers to find themselves in the narrative.

In the first film, a young boy wishes for a better bicycle, and his older brother takes it upon himself to make that happen, not by buying a new one, but by transforming the old bike they already have. With the help of Meta AI, he redesigns it with creativity and flair, giving it a fresh, customised look that thrills his younger sibling. The moment is simple, but the sentiment is powerful: sometimes, the best upgrades come from imagination.

The second film, set in a crowded metro, a commuter spills coffee on another passenger’s blazer, a small mishap that could ruin someone’s day. Instead, a fellow commuter pulls out their phone, searches how to style a dupatta formally using the AI assistant, and together they improvise a solution. What could have been an awkward moment becomes an unexpected collaboration, blending style, spontaneity, and a little help from AI.

In another one of the films, a pair of grandparents struggle with a familiar challenge: getting their granddaughter to eat bitter gourd (karela). Predictably, she refuses. But instead of insisting, they turn to Meta AI for inspiration. What follows is a playful transformation, a karela-turned-character, complete with a backstory and personality, drawn from AI-generated images and ideas. With storytelling and a bit of fun, dinner becomes less of a negotiation and more of an adventure.





In another film from this series, a group of friends face a dilemma when one of them breaks her leg just before a wedding. Determined not to let her miss out, they turn her cast into a canvas, decorating it with wedding-themed designs and accessories. The idea comes from a burst of AI-fuelled creativity, using Meta AI to imagine ways to turn limitation into celebration. The result is thoughtful, festive, and personal.





Rather than positioning AI as a dramatic leap into the future, the campaign treats it as a quiet enabler, something that helps people stretch the edges of their routine, discover new possibilities, and find joy in the mundane. In doing so, it attempts to move the conversation around AI in India beyond awareness and into everyday relevance.