Obeetee highlights its Viraasat collection with a poignant amalgamation of colourful visuals

Obeetee Carpets has launched a campaign for its latest collection, ‘Viraasat.’ The campaign is a showcase of exquisite craftsmanship as well as a profound commentary on the importance of heritage, memory, and the legacies we choose to create and pass on. Through a delicately crafted visual narrative, Obeetee emphasises the way we connect with our past, challenging us to think about what it truly means to cherish and preserve the intangible aspects of our cultural inheritance.

At the heart of the primary campaign video lies a story set in Mirzapur, where Obeetee’s journey began over a hundred years ago. Three women, bound by love and memories, come together before one of them embarks on a new journey of marriage. As they gather to reminisce and celebrate their bond, ‘Viraasat’ unfolds as a metaphor for the intangible legacies we leave behind—legacies of love, friendship, wisdom, and shared experiences. It’s a celebration of those precious, carefree moments—singing antakshari with friends, laughing until your sides ache, and creating memories that become the bedrock of lifelong companionship.

The campaign film is cinematographically rich with layers of visual storytelling unfolding with each frame. Each shot seems to take a momentary pause to gauge and absorb the mise-en-scene. The models engage in their activities while seamlessly pointing the viewer’s attention towards the newly crafted rugs. The hues of the rugs complement the background art and the surroundings bringing to the screen an amalgamation of colours.

Despite not featuring a single dialogue, the campaign’s visuals and music are enough to appeal to the viewer’s auditory and visual senses and evoke a sense of nostalgia and cultural affection.

The scenes of the three women laughing, singing, and sharing stories are more than just nostalgic; they are a celebration of those precious, carefree moments that form the foundation of lifelong companionship. In a time when social media and technology often reduce our interactions to fleeting digital exchanges, the campaign reminds us of the irreplaceable value of face-to-face connections, of creating memories that are etched in our hearts rather than on a screen.

Adding another layer of depth to the campaign is the collaboration with musician Venkatesh Ramakrishnan. His melodies, which serve as the soundtrack to the video, mirror the emotional depth of the collection.

Viraasat features designs from designers Tarun Tahiliani, Anju Modi, Anita Dalmia, and Ashdeen. In clips shared by the brand, they share stories of their design inspirations and talk about the creative process behind crafting the rugs.

, Chairman of Obeetee Carpets. “The film tells a story that will resonate with anyone who values tradition and the legacies we leave behind.” “These rugs are not just aesthetic pieces; they bring cultural value and a sense of history into the homes where they are placed. The campaign video beautifully captures this essence, showing how a ‘Viraasat’ rug adds depth and meaning to a space, becoming part of the homeowner’s personal legacy,” says Rudra Chatterjee , Chairman of Obeetee Carpets. “The film tells a story that will resonate with anyone who values tradition and the legacies we leave behind.”

Angelique Dhama , President of Obeetee Pvt. Ltd. (Domestic business), adds, “‘Viraasat’ isn’t just about rugs; it’s about the stories that live within them. Our campaign video is a reflection of this belief, and we hope it inspires our patrons to think about the legacies they want to create and pass down through generations.”

The visuals were brought to life under the creative direction of Varun Rana, with photography by Karan Anand and videography by Nazaare Productions. The art direction by Nikita M. Rao is both evocative and subtle, allowing the natural beauty of the rugs and the emotional depth of the narrative to shine through without overwhelming the viewer. This careful balance between creativity and restraint is what makes the campaign so powerful. It invites viewers to engage with the story, to see themselves in the characters, and to reflect on their own legacies.