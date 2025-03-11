Original Source’s new ad leverages AI to make showering feel like an extreme sport

For years, hygiene brands, especially shower gel companies, have stuck to a familiar script: use our product, and you will emerge fresh, invigorated, and ready to take on the world. Whether it’s a burst of menthol, a citrusy splash, or a floral escape, these ads typically hinge on the idea that a good shower equals an instant energy boost. PZ Cussons’ Original Source’s latest campaign, Nature Hits Different, sticks to this playbook but adds an unexpected twist: AI-generated visuals that transform an ordinary shower into a visually surreal adventure.

The ad, created by Fold7 and director Chris Boyle, begins in the most relatable way: a sluggish man dragging himself into the bathroom for a routine morning shower. But the moment he flips open the cap of the brand’s shower gel, the ad film takes a dramatic turn. The fresh, all-natural fragrance doesn’t just wake him up; it springs him into a hyper-real, AI-crafted natural world.

Suddenly, his mundane shower becomes a high-energy thrill ride. He zooms through a rollercoaster of zesty lemons, plunges into a coconut-infused ocean, and flies through an icy ravine made of mint leaves before snapping back to reality, supercharged and ready to face the day. The visually stunning metaphor is meant to be the brand’s new positioning: experience a hit of energy from nature.

Unlike most shower gel ads that rely on real-world settings or CGI, the ad film is a blend of AI-generated landscapes and traditional production techniques. Through this, the brand aims to push creative boundaries and immerse viewers in an experience that mirrors the effect of its fragrances.

For a brand that hasn’t launched a major creative campaign since 2019, this ad is a bold return. Unlike traditional shower ads that predictably use refreshing visuals, this ad amplifies the experience with AI.

With its AI-powered dreamscape and playful storytelling, it aims to reinforce the sensory impact of the brand’s products and has a fresh take on the category’s otherwise conventional approach to advertising.

Running across TV, VOD, OOH, and social media until April 30, it is strategically amplified through a sponsorship deal with Bear Grylls’ Netflix show The Bear Hunt. As AI-generated content continues to evolve, this ad could be a glimpse into the future of advertising, where creative possibilities expand beyond traditional production limits.