Publicis Groupe's annual film features Snoop Dogg highlighting industry milestones

Snoop Dogg, one of the most iconic figures in hip-hop, has long been synonymous with cool, laid-back swagger and surprising appearances. From singing with legends like Tupac and Biggie Smalls to his unexpected ventures into mainstream pop culture, his influence knows no bounds. Over the years, he has crafted a persona that blends legendary music with moments that are just as memorable for their quirkiness, like carrying the Olympic torch during the 2024 Paris Olympics and his role as a correspondent for NBC. As the rapper continues to tick off side quests in style, he has added another surprising chapter to his story, this time, with the Publicis Groupe.

Publicis’ annual ‘Wishes’ film, a quirky and lighthearted tradition led by CEO Arthur Sadoun, takes on an unexpected twist this year with Snoop Dogg at the helm. The rapper's involvement in the ad comes after his viral moment as a torchbearer during the Paris Olympics. The film, now called 'The Wishzels,' marks the company’s triumph as it surpasses its competition, including longtime rival WPP, to claim the top spot. The company, which has built a reputation as one of the largest advertising and communications firms in the world, has seen its market cap soar to $28 billion.

In the film, Snoop Dogg is hilariously puzzled about what Publicis actually does. The ad opens with Snoop clearing the air regarding his appearance with Publicis, reflecting the audience's likely confusion. Sadoun explains that after his memorable appearances in Paris during the 2024 Olympics, Snoop was asked to help out this 'little' company called Publicis, which has now overtaken its competitors to become the top 'dogg' in the advertising world.

As the conversation unfolds, Snoop humorously asks, "What’s Publicis holding?" but eventually realises it's not about holding anything, it's about winning. Snoop cheekily changes the Publicis logo, replacing its iconic lion with a cool dog, and even swaps his name to 'Le Snoop'. While Sadoun jokes that Maurice might not like the change, Snoop reassures him, "They will." The fun doesn't stop there, when asked if he knows how to say 'Happy New Year' in French, Snoop delivers a version that's far from perfect but full of his usual enthusiasm.

The film culminates in an unexpected shift into a lively, vibrant party scene, with dynamic lighting and upbeat music. Snoop Dogg, ever the entertainer, is also very surprised after seeing the CEO crip walking. The infectious energy builds as the camera cuts to Maurice Lévy, the Emeritus Chairman of Publicis, who joyfully joins in the dance, completely vibing to the music.

Snoop's unique brand of humour and infectious charm infuses the ad with an unexpected twist and the ad serves as the perfect reminder that even in the world of high-level business, there's always room for a little fun.