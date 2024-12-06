Spotify's new ad films unveil 2024 Wrapped with humour

Spotify India kicked off the 2024 Wrapped with a series of teasers on November 30, building anticipation for its beloved year-end feature. Spotify Wrapped highlights the artists, albums, songs, playlists, and podcasts that defined how more than 640 million people around the world listened and discovered in 2024. This edition of Wrapped also marks the tenth global anniversary of the marketing campaign.

This year, Wrapped was introduced with two playful ad teasers designed to spark curiosity and set the stage for the December launch.

Conceptualised by Kulfi Collective, the first teaser, 'Campfire Crashers', took viewers to a cozy campsite where a couple debated their Spotify top artists: Jonita Gandhi and Anuv Jain. Just as the discussion continued, the artists appeared out of nowhere, hilariously demanding to know who was on top. The couple, keeping the curiosity alive, cheekily responded that the big reveal will come with Spotify Wrapped, launching soon.

In the second teaser 'Zen Earworms', Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil played a yoga instructor leading a serene session when artists Sanju Rathod and Mohammad Faiz interrupted the class. They badgered a student to declare his top artist of the year, only to be met with the same playful response that the big reveal will come with Spotify Wrapped, launching soon.

Ahead of these teaser ad films, the brand shared posts on its Instagram handle to build anticipation amongst its followers.

Spotify invited its followers to join the fun by sharing their guesses about who would top their Wrapped artist list.

The big reveal

When December arrived, so did Spotify Wrapped 2024. On December 5, the brand unveiled four engaging ad films featuring Bollywood stars, social media’s popular personalities, and music artists who added flair to the campaign.

Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Ananya Panday teamed up for a lighthearted ad film 'Team Bhidu or Team Bandruh?' filled with their comedic chemistry. The duo mimicked each other’s quirks, with Ananya imitating Jackie’s iconic 'Bhidu' persona in lines like, 'Bhidu banna bohot easy hai, December mein thandi, bhindi mein chaukandi, kya bolta hai.' Jackie countered with a cheeky nod to one of Ananya’s viral interview moment, 'I can touch my tongue to my nose.' The ad film wraps up with Jackie revealing his most-streamed track of the year which Ananya assumes to be some sad song but turns out to be Big Dawgs by HanumanKind.

The second ad film 'How To Get Over Your Ex' features a vibrant urban pub setting where social media personalities Uorfi Javed and Orhan Awatramani (Orry) exchange witty banter. Uorfi pesters Orry about his Spotify Wrapped, only for him to smugly claim his taste is too niche, dropping absurd genres like ‘depressed lollipop asylum’. However, Uorfi’s persistence pays off when she discovers his top song is a popular Bollywood track from Tamasha. Embarrassed, Orry admits it was his breakup anthem, much to her amusement.

The other ad film ' GVP has found his MVP this year', features singer GVP. He takes centre stage in this ad, expressing heartfelt gratitude to his fans, whom he dubs his 'MVPs,' for making his song a chart-topping hit.

Similarly, in the fourth ad film ' Sai Abhyankkar Katchi Seriteengala?' , artist Sai Abhyankkar thanks his loyal listeners for their support.