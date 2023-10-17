Sprite activates the coolest shoppable OOH for the hottest match

Ahmedabad recently became the hottest spot on Earth as the city hosted cricket’s greatest rivalry — India vs Pakistan. With the much-anticipated match unfolding in Ahmedabad, the intense moments of the game were sure to captivate everyone. Sprite, Coca-Cola's lemon and lime-flavoured beverage, unveiled a refreshing campaign in Ahmedabad and amplified it across the country, helping fans stay cool and composed even in the midst of the high-pressure game.

In collaboration with Swiggy, a leading online food delivery platform, Sprite offered a live shoppable OOH experience to cricket fans at the India vs. Pakistan showdown in Ahmedabad on October 14.



The campaign encouraged fans to “Thand Rakh” with a refreshing Sprite during intense cricket moments. As match excitement rose, the digital billboard in Ahmedabad near Narendra Modi Stadium, adapted its temperature, mirroring the game's intensity. Through a QR code, consumers were able to watch a virtual Sprite bottle materialize on the billboard, leading them to a distinctive experience on the Swiggy app.

For an enhanced campaign amplification, the brand also collaborated with renowned content creators like Bhuvan Bham, Viraj Ghelani, and Jord Indian to deliver the refreshing message of "Thand Rakh '' for the hottest match. This collaboration offered a glimpse into the perspective of Indian fans during various moments, from pre-match anticipation to in-stadium excitement and at-home preparations.

Commenting on the OOH campaign, Tish Condeno, senior director, sparkling flavours category, Coca-Cola INSWA, said “We're excited to launch this campaign, fusing cricket's excitement with Sprite's coolness. We are introducing a real-time innovation for the very first time, where we are transforming the fans' excitement into temperature, and to provide a cooling experience, we are integrating the option to purchase Sprite. Thanks to our partnership with Swiggy, we've created a unique shopping experience, seamlessly blending real and virtual worlds. We want cricket fans to stay cool during intense game moments with this interactive campaign which is an amalgamation of engagement, innovation and convenience.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “India vs. Pakistan is the hottest rivalry this World Cup. We wanted to celebrate the heat of this showdown in a unique way. With a billboard that tracks real-time match heat and contrasts it with the city temperature. To show the world just how hot it really gets during this epic clash.”

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North) said, “There are few games as legendary as India vs Pak. Temperatures skyrocket inside the stadium. What better time for Sprite to step in and cool things down. Our innovative billboard collects stadium temperature through shouts, cheers and screams, and contrasts it with Ahmedabad’s temperature. For one day, the world’s hottest spot is in Ahmedabad.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sidharth Satpathy, Vice President - Swiggy Instamart, said "Sprite's groundbreaking shoppable OOH campaign in collaboration with Swiggy is set to redefine the cricket experience, offering fans an innovative and refreshing way to 'Thand Rakh' during heated matches. This end-to-end partnership would involve much deeper online and offline legs as well, which would help the brand recruit and retain users even better."