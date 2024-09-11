Switzerland Tourism’s new ad shows Federer and Mikkelsen enjoying autumn

Switzerland Tourism's latest ad film ‘Falling for Autumn’ offers a playful look at the country’s often-overlooked autumn season, featuring Roger Federer, Switzerland’s tennis player and Mads Mikkelsen, the actor known for portraying the likes of Bond villain Le Chiffre in Casino Royale and Hannibal Lecter. But there are no villains here, just two international stars enjoying Swiss autumn.

In this film, the humorous duo is serving more than just tennis balls and intense stares, they get lost in nature, quite literally. The ad has Federer and Mikkelsen teaming up to create what was supposed to be a polished tourism ad. But the result is more about Mikkelsen taking a tree-hugging detour, barefoot yoga, and an impromptu swim in a freezing mountain lake than about scripted lines. Mikkelsen is seen tasting rain, eating moss, resting his face gently against a cow’s, swinging on the top of a tree, and making leaf angels (like snow angels, but with autumn leaves).

This ad about an ad doesn’t just showcase Switzerland’s autumn beauty, but playfully pokes fun at the entire process of creating tourism campaigns. Federer is seen patiently waiting as Mikkelsen immerses himself in ‘connecting with nature’.

In a twist, Mikkelsen eventually returns, asking the crew to be ready to roll, only to discover Federer has gone missing. The film concludes with Mikkelsen stumbling upon Federer, who is now enjoying the season by making leaf angels.

To coincide with the launch of the ad, a web page dedicated entirely to autumn and its varied activities has been set up on Switzerland.com.